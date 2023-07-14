LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants Michiganders to take heed of a warning from the FBI.
Recently, the FBI warned criminals are hijacking QR codes by placing stickers with codes they create over the top of the real QR code. Nessel’s office also said QR Codes are commonly used by businesses, airlines, ticket vendors and others and are square barcodes that can be scanned by a smartphone’s camera.
By scanning the QR code a person can be taken to a website where they can learn about a product, share information, make a payment, prompt an application download or get rewards or discounts.
While the codes themselves are not dangerous, Nessel’s office said when they are used to steal or commit fraud they become problematic. When scanned, these malicious codes direct victims to phishing websites where their personal or financial information can be stolen.
Scammers create sites that look convincing and ask for personal information. Nessel’s office also said any information shared on these scammer sites goes to the criminal. These malicious QR codes also can be used to download malicious software such as malware, ransomware and trojans. These viruses can spy on you, steal sensitive information or files, or even encrypt your device until you pay a ransom, according to Nessel’s office.
Malicious QR codes also can be programmed to open apps on a person’s device and Nessel’s office said it could open financial apps, social media accounts, and email accounts. It can compose and send messages to your contacts using your email or social media accounts.
Nessel’s office also said QR codes are not picked up by security software, unlike attachments and links.
“QR codes are widely used in so many different ways that it’s not surprising bad actors would develop the means to use them to scam us,” Nessel said. “This is another area where we need to protect our personal and financial information by practicing caution when using these convenient codes.”
Nessel’s office said not to scan a code if it has a sticker, looks like it has been replaced or is covered up. After scanning the code, see if the URL you are taken to is a secure one that begins with “https.” Nessel’s office also advised to download a QR Code Scanner app that can help you recognize a suspicious code and rather than scanning a code that will take you to a specific website, if possible, just type in the URL for that website.
Anyone who uses QR codes should be aware of the potential risks and always be on the lookout for malicious codes, according to Nessel’s office. Typically, victims of such scams do not become aware of the scam until the monetary theft is perpetrated, which can occur a considerable time after the identity theft, at which point it can be difficult to pinpoint how their information was compromised.
If you believe you have been a victim of QR code fraud, report the fraud to your local FBI field office and the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. More information about QR code fraud can be found on the Attorney General’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.