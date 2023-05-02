LANSING — The deadline to file tax returns may have come and gone but Michigan taxpayers who missed the April 18 state individual income tax filing deadline have options for filing a late return, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
If you are a past-due tax filer the Michigan Treasury recommends filing a return to claim an outstanding refund or otherwise risk losing a state income tax refund. That happens if a person doesn’t file a return within four years from the due date of the original return.
Treasury also recommends filing a return to avoid interest and penalties as failure to do so could affect a person’s credit score and ability to obtain loans. It also is recommended that if someone owes outstanding taxes and can’t pay in full, they should pay as much as they can when they file their tax returns, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
“Taxpayers who have an outstanding refund shouldn’t hesitate to file a return. We want to unite you with your money,” Glenn White, who oversees Treasury’s Revenue Services programs, said. “If you have an outstanding tax debt and cannot make full payment, we will work with you on payment options. Our goal is to help taxpayers limit interest charges and late payment penalties.”
Treasury also said taxpayers who receive a final tax bill and are unable to pay the entire amount owed can consider various options.
Penalty may be waived on an assessment if a taxpayer can show reasonable cause for their failure to pay on time. Reasonable cause includes serious illness, a fire or natural disaster, or criminal acts against you, according to the Michigan Treasury. Documentation should be submitted to substantiate the reason for a penalty waiver request.
For installment agreements lasting for four years or less, taxpayers must complete, sign and return the Installment Agreement also known as Form 990. The agreement requires a proposed payment amount that will be reviewed for approval by Treasury.
An Offer in Compromise is a request by a taxpayer for the Michigan Department of Treasury to compromise an assessed tax liability for less than the full amount. For more information or an application, visit www.michigan.gov/oic.
The last three options for final tax bills should be filed separately from the state income tax return.
Michigan taxpayers who have questions about or need help with their individual income tax returns or refunds can digitally connect with the state Treasury Department through its Treasury eServices platform.
