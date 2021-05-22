LANSING — Michigan legislators gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would exempt high school graduation ceremonies from a state order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer might have made it a moot point.
As of June 1, capacity limits will lift for outdoor events. Additionally, indoor capacity limits will increase to 50%, allowing indoor social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to move closer to normalcy. As of July 1, the state will no longer limit capacity at indoor or outdoor gatherings.
“As Michiganders have stepped up to get vaccinated and the CDC has released new guidance on masks, we are adapting the MI Vacc to Normal challenge to keep up,‘ Whitmer said. “Starting June 1, we will be moving forward, faster than excepted, towards a return to normalcy. Soon, Michiganders will be able to celebrate together, have summer weddings and even enjoy a Fourth of July barbeque with family and friends."
To reflect these changes, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will release an updated epidemic order on Monday. Throughout the month of June, people who are not yet fully vaccinated will still be required to mask up while indoors.
Before Whitmer's announcement, Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said he would love for Whitmer to sign the legislation that was passed Tuesday. Manton, however, held its graduation last weekend.
"I would love for it to be signed. We didn't max out by any stretch but for events like graduation, anyone who wants to attend should be able to especially when it's outside," Morrow said.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Thursday's announcement didn't change how Cadillac was going to handle graduations. The district is scheduled to have Cadillac High School's graduation on June 6 and Cadillac Innovation High School on June 8.
While the announcement isn't changing what Cadillac is doing for graduation, Brown said it is the start of a return to normal.
"I'm hopeful we can return to a new normal (next fall). We will carry lessons learned from this pandemic forward," she said.
School districts weren't the only entities approving of the opening things back up as the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance — which includes the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce — also applauded Whitmer and other state leaders work in that regard.
The alliance said Friday that it applauded Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth for working on an agreement to rescind the proposed permanent Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules that would have implemented continued COVID-19 protocols beyond the expiration of the emergency rules currently in place.
"We commend our decision-makers for listening to the voice of the northern Michigan business community and agreeing to rescind the proposed permanent MIOSHA rules,‘ said Stacie Bytwork, the chairperson of the Alliance and president and CEO of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. “This action shows that collective advocacy works, and today we have real results for our businesses.‘
Under the agreement, the administration rescinds MIOSHA’s draft permanent rules and cancels the public hearing scheduled for May 26. In addition, now that the state has reached the 55% vaccination threshold, and in accordance with the governor’s MI Vacc to Normal plan, MIOSHA will remove the requirement that employers create a “policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely.‘ MIOSHA also will be updating other aspects of the emergency rules to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Diease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which will take effect May 24.
“With the proposed permanent MIOSHA rules out of the way, Michigan can now join the growing list of states open for business,‘ said Sarah Hagen, vice-chairperson of the Alliance and president of the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce. “The alliance will continue to support our businesses in navigating our recovery from this pandemic.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.