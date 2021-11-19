Michele Hoitenga may have a little over a year left in her current and final term as the 102nd District Representative in the Michigan House, but she feels she will have unfinished business in Lansing.
For that reason, Hoitenga announced on Friday her candidacy for the state senate. She said as the current House Communications and Technology Committee chairwoman expanding broadband has been a big job and one that likely won’t be completed when her term ends in December 2022. She also currently serves as a voting member on the Energy and Oversight Committee and is the vice chairwoman on the Regulatory Reform Committee.
“I have a ways to go. Now that money is coming in from the Federal government, I want to see (rural broadband expansion) finished,” she said. “It is unfinished business for me.”
She also said defending personal liberties is a focus for a lot of legislators including her. Hoitenga said she knows a lot of people who are out of jobs right now and it is a serious problem. Constituents need fighters in their leadership and it is especially important in Northern Michigan.
Hoitenga was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2016. She previously served as mayor of Manton from 2013 to 2016. Hoitenga has a degree in human services from Baker College.
“I never grew up saying I wanted to be a politician. It wasn’t until policy affected me that I realized I could make a difference,” she said. “To be an effective legislator you need to be able to pass bills and get them signed by the governor. I have had bills signed into law by Gov. (Rick) Snyder, Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer and even the Lt. Governor (Garlin Gilchrist II). That is a big deal to get a bill signed into law, takes a lot of work and I know how to get that done.”
Hoitenga is the first candidate to announce her candidacy for what many anticipate being the 36th District, as currently drawn by the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission.
If elected, Hoitenga said her focus will be continued defense of constitutional rights, expanded access to rural broadband throughout the Northern Michigan region and ensuring Northern Michigan isn’t ignored concerning building and improving infrastructure.
