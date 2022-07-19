CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it will be officially adopting the 988 suicide and crisis hotline.
The hotline is being run through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and expands its coverage beyond those experiencing suicidal thoughts to now include any person experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Dr. Debra Pinals, MDHHS medical director for Behavioral Health and Forensic Programs, said when callers in distress dial 988, they are automatically routed to a crisis call center in Michigan.
Each call center is staffed with trained counselors who are able to talk with callers and connect them to additional resources if needed.
“The people that are calling will be able to talk to a trained counselor, receive support,” said Pinals. “If there is worry about suicide, the counselors are trained to manage that, to provide referrals and resources and get help to the person.”
Callers can get assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 365 days out of the year, Pinals said, making the hotline accessible for every person, no matter their schedule or time of distress. She said Michigan had been working to expand its mental health resources for some time, and part of that process was the formation of the Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) in 2018.
Similar to 988, MiCAL is used to route callers to other crisis centers and mental health resources. When Congress introduced 988 in 2020, Pinals said MiCAL had already prepared the state to adopt the hotline. Neither MiCAL nor the National Suicide Prevention Line are being replaced by 988. The hotline is only meant to provide an easy-to-remember number for people to dial and get immediate assistance without the possibility of multiple reroutes.
“That’s not the problem of the caller,” Pinals said. “The caller just want to be able to call a number and get the help that they need, and that is the goal.”
Interim CEO for Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority Joanie Blamer said Northern Lakes has seen a dramatic increase in the number of individuals affected by mental health and addiction concerns. The prolonged isolation that resulted from COVID-related shutdowns and gathering guidelines exasperated the issue of mental health for many, especially those living in more rural areas.
Blamer said rural residents within their coverage area are often disconnected from the resources they need to manage their mental health, and with the implementation of the 988 hotline, she said it will help those people get assistance much quicker.
“So if an individual living in northern Michigan struggles with transportation, or it’s late in the evening, or middle of the night, they can call this crisis line number and speak to someone right way,” she said. “and that can help alleviate the mental distress that they’re experiencing.”
Expanding the scope of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to include all individuals in distress is crucial, Blamer said, because those moments of extreme emotional distress can often lead to suicidal thoughts. People may feel overwhelmed sorting through their thoughts, or feel completely without help. Having an available line at all times can let them know that someone who cares is there.
“There are people who are waiting up all hours of the night to speak with you, because they care about you and want you to get the help that you need, and the help that you deserve,” Blamer said. “So being able to speak to someone at that time, when it’s occurring, will likely lessen the probability of having suicidal thoughts, because you’re gonna get help right away.”
The official rollout for 988 begins Saturday, July 16. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has also prepared a number of social media shareables that can posted to platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to help spread the word about the availability of 988.
