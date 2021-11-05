Michigan AG Dana Nessel to visit Cadillac on Wednesday

CADILLAC — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will visit Cadillac on Wednesday, Nov. 10, for a meet-and-greet and question-and-answer session.
Nessel, who is seeking re-election in 2022, will meet with the public from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Horizon Books on Mitchell Street.
Rowan Winterstorm, treasurer for the Wexford County Democratic Party, said the visit is being sponsored by the Wexford County Democratic Party and Wexford County Progressives.
Winterstorm said the first half hour or so of the visit will be the meet-and-greet portion. The remaining time will be set aside for the public to ask Nessel questions.
The event to open to the public and there is no requirement people sign up ahead of time, however, Winterstorm said in order to get an idea how many will be attending, they’d appreciate people RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-and-greet-with-dana-nessel-tickets-204246826757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.