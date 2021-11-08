CADILLAC — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s campaign stop in Cadillac has been canceled.
Rowan Winterstorm, treasurer of the Wexford County Democratic Party, said late Friday night the event was canceled “due to situations beyond our control.”
The event, which would have been a meet-and-greet and question-and-answer opportunity with Nessel, who is running for reelection in 2022, was scheduled to be held Wednesday at Horizon Books.
The Wexford County Democratic Party and Wexford County Progressives were hosting the event.
Winterstorm said he didn’t know any additional details about why the event was canceled or if it would be rescheduled at a later date.
