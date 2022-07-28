Michigan-based group Steppin' In It to perform at Coyote Crossing this weekend

CADILLAC — As a continuation of its summer concert series, Coyote Crossing Resorting will be welcoming a performance by Michigan-based group Steppin’ In It on Saturday, July 30.
Local musician Adam Joynt will start the evening off with a performance at 8 p.m. Steppin’ In It takes the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Coyote Crossing Co-owner Pete Finch said Steppin’ In It is a group that doesn’t perform often, due to the bandmates’ distance from one another and separate solo careers. He said being able to bring their music to the Cadillac community is an exciting opportunity, and a great way to start capping off the summer concert series.
“We feel really honored to have them,” he said. “And they’re made up of some of the best Michigan musicians in the state for sure.”
Lead vocalist Joshua Davis sparked his own solo career after appearing on competition show “The Voice” in 2015, but still performs with the band when he can. Saturday, he’ll be joined by his five additional band members to perform songs of the Americana and Country Blues variety.
As the end of the summer draws near, Finch said he feels the concert series has been a success. Open mic night attendance has been light, but he said Saturdays have been packed, and the Coyote Corral as a venue has continued to grow.
“The music acts that we’ve had, which many are national, not just regional, have been wonderful,” Finch said. “It’s been a really good season.”
When Finch and his wife Julie built their outdoor venue just before the pandemic, he said it was certainly a risk. But the benefit has been putting them on the map as a local music scene. It’s also provided additional revenue for the business and restaurant.
Saturday’s performance takes place outdoors, and Finch said attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs. Food and drink will be available on site, and VIP tables can be booked in advance to receive waitstaff service throughout the duration of the show.
