Michigan lawmakers approved an $82 billion budget centering on education, infrastructure and the environment in what was the first opportunity in decades that Democrats have had to craft a budget that reflects their legislative priorities.
The state’s highest-ever budget was passed late Wednesday after Democrats — who hold a two-seat majority in the House and Senate — were able to receive the Republican support needed for it to take effect by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1 once Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs it as expected.
“We go back home our constituents will ask us, ‘What have you done for us? How have you made our lives better?’ This budget does that,” said House Speaker Joe Tate, a Detroit Democrat.
Included in the budget is $24 billion in funding for Michigan’s schools as the state looks to remedy learning setbacks from the pandemic. Schools will receive a 5% increase in per pupil funding, to $9,608 from $9,150, in addition to a $205 million increase across the state in funding for at-risk students.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said he is eagerly awaiting more details about the budget and is excited about the possibilities it presents to his district.
“I’m excited about the transportation line item, which we should qualify for. I’m interested to see what that will mean and I’m hopeful it will offset the cost of a bus,” he said. “We have a total dollar amount they are allocating to schools but we don’t have a breakdown for what we will receive.”
He said the district did know the per pupil increase was to be 5% and the district’s new budget that starts on July 1 shows that. With the district just settling with its teachers’ union, Morrow said some of that money is already allocated.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is incredibly grateful to the legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the investment in education this budget does.
While CAPS also assumed there would be a 5% increase to the per pupil funding in its new budget that starts on July 1, Brown said enrollment will be the determining factor in any changes to revenues. She also said other categorical amounts will be amended once the final allocation is received.
While they are appreciative of this investment, Brown said revenue projections for the state are decreasing and there are no projections beyond this year that support further increases in school funding.
“We have seen all-time high allocations from the state,” she said. “We recognize that the state is facing decreasing revenues and this budget is supported in part by the state reserves and federal funds, as a result, CAPS will continue to continue to plan for the financial cliff and seek additional funding sources to sustain our grant-funded programs, services and increased staffing levels.”
Democratic state Sen. Darrin Camilleri, a former teacher who helped shape this year’s education budget, called it “truly historic” and said that Michigan is now “leading the nation when it comes to helping our at-risk students.
A program to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students, regardless of income, is included in the budget as Michigan and other states look to fill the gap left by lapsed federal pandemic-era benefit programs and address the strain on family budgets caused by food prices.
The budget will also create universal pre-K for all 4-year-olds, a plan first unveiled by Whitmer earlier this year that she said will help “parents, especially moms, go back to work.”
Michigan teachers could receive monthly payments toward student loans under a $250 million proposal in the budget as the state looks for ways to address educator shortages. Teachers in at-risk districts could receive up to $450.
Educational performance in Michigan has fallen steadily over the past decade in areas such as reading and mathematics, according to findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often referred to as the nation’s report card. The state ranks 43rd in fourth-grade reading, according to the report.
While educators are excited about the education investment, many GOP lawmakers, including those representing the Cadillac area, were not as supportive of the new budget.
State Rep. John Roth said on Wednesday he voted against the Democrats’ wasteful spending plan, which drains the state’s multibillion-dollar surplus, creates new, unnecessary programs and neglects the most essential needs in Michigan communities.
Roth’s concerns included funding for more than 1,000 new positions that will be difficult to eliminate in future years if funds aren’t available and the authorization of $500 million for future spending into the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve, which pays money for corporate projects that have not been identified.
Roth also had concerns with more than $100 million in subsidies for wind, solar, and other unnecessary energy projects, while still not providing reliable and affordable energy. Regarding the education budget, Roth said the expansion of the school meal program, which was a previously needs-based program, will provide free food even for dis from the wealthiest families when fully phased in. Finally, he was concerned about the major lack of funding for local roads and bridges.
“We must prioritize our state funding on the needs of our residents,” Roth said. “I cannot in good faith vote for a budget that ignores the priorities of Michiganders while decreasing government transparency.”
It was a similar story for Rep. Ken Borton who also serves on the House Appropriations Committee. Borton also voted against the new budget, which he said drains the state’s historic multibillion-dollar surplus, creates new, unnecessary programs, and neglects the most essential needs in Michigan communities.
“This budget falls short of the expectations that were set by those who elected us,” Borton said. “It lacks transparency, neglects our infrastructure, and fails to value long-term sustainability.
Like Roth, Borton had similar concerns which included spending $125 million on “clean” buses, which he said are unreliable for expansive rural school districts. He also was concerned with the increase of burdensome groundwater fees on Michigan small businesses and the undermining of key transparency requirements, weakening reporting requirements on state employee remote work.
First-term representative Joseph Fox said amidst critical infrastructure failings and education shortcomings, throwing money at Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs is not the answer
“This is an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars,” Fox said. “Our state government needs to operate like every other hard-working Michigan resident: don’t spend more than you make. This budget opens the door to financial disaster, such as potential tax increases, by spending everything in Michigan’s rainy-day fund.”
Fox’s concerns include millions to fund various state departments to institute Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs that he believes focus on cultivating political correctness instead of supporting the workforce or job-training initiatives.
He also has concerns with the $55 million for electric vehicle charging stations when less than one-sixth of the Michigan Department of Transportation budget will fund road repairs. He also had issues with the relatively minuscule funding for school safety and improving students’ lackluster reading, writing and math skills.
Despite Roth, Borton and Fox’s no votes, the budget passed both chambers and now heads to the governor for further consideration.
Michigan’s current budget is $76 billion but lawmakers began the budget process in February with an estimated surplus of over $9 billion because of high tax revenues. The new budget will leave about $300 million in the general fund and $100 million in school aid fund dollars left unspent.
Republicans decried the transparency of the process after the $82 billion budget was first released publicly hours before it was voted on. They also said that the budget was too large and that more funding should have gone towards fixing roads.
Even with the objections, the budget received the six Republican votes needed in the Senate for it to take effect in time.
“Regardless of which side of this chamber you sit on, no budget is perfect. This one is no different,” said Republican state Sen. Jon Runstead, the vice-chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “But this budget before us incorporates many Republican priorities and I ask for a yes vote.”
The $57 billion general budget provides funding for state departments, including over $6.5 billion for Transportation and $1 billion for the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. It also provides hundreds of millions in grants for public safety and infrastructure within communities.
Tate said on the House floor before the final vote that the general fund budget would help fix local roads, repair and replace water infrastructure, support public safety and enhance local communities, among other things.
