LANSING — All Michigan drivers with auto insurance will receive a $400 per-vehicle refund next spring, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a top regulator recently said.
Their announcement came more than a month after the governor requested the checks by citing a multibillion-dollar surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Care Association fund. The account, which reimburses insurers medical and other costs for people seriously injured in crashes, is funded with an annual per-car fee that was mandatory but became optional in 2020.
“Michiganders have paid into the catastrophic care fund for decades, and I am pleased that the MCCA developed this plan so quickly after unanimously approving my request to return surplus funds to the pockets of Michiganders,” Whitmer said in a statement that attributed the surplus and refunds, in part, to a 2019 law she helped enact with the Republican-led Legislature.
The law requires refunds equal to the difference between the association’s assets and 120% of its liabilities. The Democratic governor had sought a $5 billion refund. The association, which quickly backed her request, instead supported a $3 billion refund.
The board “sought to issue the largest possible refund to policyholders while maintaining sufficient funds to ensure continuity of care to those catastrophically injured in motor vehicle accidents,” MCCA executive director Kevin Clinton wrote Monday to Anita Fox, director of the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
Insurers will issue checks within 60 days of getting the funds from the MCCA, which may transfer the money to the companies as soon as March 9.
Starting in July, the law curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge auto insurers for care. The insurance industry had said it was being gouged and applauded the pending $400 refunds, which will be issued earlier than required by law. But critics say the slashed reimbursements have led to people losing care and access to care.
Reimbursements for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code were reduced by 45%, “leaving accident survivors in a state of chaos right now trying to figure out where their care is coming from and what’s going to happen when their care providers just can’t sustain operations anymore,” said Tom Judd, president of the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council and director of quality assurance for Origami Rehabilitation, which has two Lansing-area facilities.
Affected services include care in adult foster homes, attendant care in homes and transportation.
Judd said the refunds are appropriate if the MCCA can keep the system sustainable but also called them a distraction from stalled efforts to fix the law.
“We would hope that the governor in particular and legislative leadership would put that kind of focus on making sure (injured) people are being taken care of because they haven’t done so to this point,” Judd said.
Michigan’s auto insurance reform law has contributed to an 18% drop in average premium costs from 2019 to 2020 — the steepest decline in the country over that time period, according to new analysis by Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan.
However, Michigan still has the most expensive auto insurance in the U.S., and a 2019 law has failed to reduce disparities in cost by race and geography. A new policy brief, “Building on Michigan’s auto insurance reform law,” offers recommendations to further reduce premiums and address the unintended consequences of reform that led to some catastrophic accident victims losing access to medical care.
“The 2019 reform law was a first step, but lawmakers should not be content. More must be done to eliminate discriminatory rate-setting practices and further reduce premiums. We also need to consider the impact on people who have been catastrophically injured in auto accidents and ensure medical providers are appropriately reimbursed for long-term care,” said Amanda Nothaft, senior data and evaluation manager at U-M’s Poverty Solutions, who co-authored the policy brief with Patrick Cooney, assistant director of policy impact at Poverty Solutions.
Cooney also co-authored a March 2019 policy brief that examined the cost of auto insurance in Michigan as an economic mobility issue that prevented people across the state — and especially in Detroit, where average premiums are more than double the statewide average — from moving out of poverty.
That research informed the bipartisan auto insurance reform law passed in May 2019 that started to take effect in July 2020. Implemented policy changes recommended by Poverty Solutions included eliminating mandatory unlimited personal injury protection coverage, restricting the use of non-driving factors like ZIP code and credit score to set auto insurance rates, and enforcing fee limits for medical care related to injury accidents covered by auto insurance.
The policy brief also includes recommendations on how to further lower rates and ensure Michigan’s auto insurance system does stand as a barrier to economic mobility. While unlimited PIP coverage is no longer mandatory, Michigan is still an outlier in the amount of PIP drivers have to purchase. Offering more PIP coverage options would help reduce rates overall.
To address persistent racial disparities in auto insurance rates, the researchers recommend more regulation of the factors used to set rates by establishing mandatory driving-related factors that must carry a certain weight in the calculation. The 2019 reform prohibited the use of certain non-driving factors, but insurance companies can still use proxies for those factors — like “territories” instead of ZIP code and insurance scores that include a credit score component — that reinforce insurance redlining.
Another recommendation is to revisit reimbursement rates for medical procedures not on the Medicare fee schedule. Containing the medical costs for auto accident victims is key to reducing auto insurance costs, but the sharp reduction in reimbursement rates for certain services under the 2019 reform has forced some medical providers out of business and jeopardized access to long-term care for some catastrophic accident victims. Lawmakers could restructure the Catastrophic Claims Fund to support long-term care facilities and cover higher reimbursement rates.
“Michigan’s Catastrophic Claims Fund could play a much larger role in ensuring long-term support for people catastrophically injured in an auto accident,” Cooney said. “The 2019 auto insurance reform made meaningful changes that lowered rates for Michigan drivers. But there is much more to do. We need to acknowledge what’s working, and fix what’s not.”
