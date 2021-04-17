LANSING — Michigan on Friday extended by five weeks a pandemic order that requires masks in public, limits capacity inside businesses and caps gathering sizes, as the state continued to confront the country's highest daily coronavirus infection rate.
The state health department's measure, which was expected and replaces one that had been due to expire Monday, includes a change. Children ages 2 to 4 in day care facilities or camps are no longer exempt from having to wear face coverings, starting April 26.
Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso said he was aware of the extension of the pandemic order but has yet to review it. He also said how the extension of the pandemic order will impact Y Daycare, Y Preschool, GSRP or Head Start programs is not known.
"We have seen that and we will be assessing our situation next week so we can put any changes in place by April 26," he said. "I haven't reviewed the details, but whatever changes we have to make, we will make."
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has resisted tightening restrictions that were in place during two previous COVID-19 surges, including prohibitions on indoor restaurant dining, in-person high school instruction and youth sports. She instead is urging a voluntary pause on the activities and pushing vaccinations and treatments.
Michigan's daily case rate has led the U.S. for weeks. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record this week.
At least 43% of people ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose, including 29% who are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.