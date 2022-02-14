With the emergence of COVID-19, arts, museums and theaters were deeply affected, causing many professionals to put the arts on pause, leaving very little income for many art and cultural organizations.
Now that society is adjusting to the pandemic, the lights are back on for the arts.
On Jan. 28, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she awarded funding grants to 10 Michigan arts and cultural organizations, totaling $1.35 million. One of the organizations was Interlochen Center for the Arts, which received a grant for $150,000.
Located in Interlochen, Michigan, Interlochen Center for the Arts offers the opportunity for students in grades 3-12, as well as adults of all ages, to improve on their craft, whether that may be in creative writing, dance, film and new media, interdisciplinary arts, music, theatre or visual arts.
To receive a grant, it’s an honor for Interlochen Center for the Arts and its President, Trey Devey.
“We are extremely grateful to have been approved for this grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), which will enable Interlochen Center for the Arts’ continued recovery from the pandemic. From national and international travel through Cherry Capital Airport by hundreds of Interlochen families and guest artists who come to the Interlochen campus each year, to the 130,000 patrons annually who attend our performances, Interlochen is a major contributor to Michigan’s arts and culture sector and the regional hospitality industry,” Devey said.
Devey said the COVID-19 pandemic was the most challenging period in its 94 years because Interlochen Center for the Arts operates on education, the arts and live entertainment. Through the obstacles, Interlochen was able to be creative and launch Interlochen Online, a virtual program where young artists still have the opportunity to perfect their craft.
One year later, Interlochen was able to finally welcome back artists for in-person performances last summer. The joy and excitement of being able to perform live again was memorable to artists.
This academic year, Devey said there are over 550 young artists from 24 countries at Interlochen Arts Academy, enhancing their creative skills and participating in live performances in a safe manner.
“We’re also preparing for our 95th season of Interlochen Arts Camp, which will operate at full capacity this coming summer,” Devey said.
For more information about Interlochen Center for the Arts, visit their website https://www.interlochen.org .
