Michigan hits 600K COVID cases on diagnosis anniversary

CADILLAC — One year after the first people in Michigan were diagnosed with COVID-19, 2,316 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded Wednesday.
Of the 2,316 new cases, about 1.6% of the cases were in counties within the Cadillac News coverage area. There were 39 new cases recorded Wednesday among Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
The four counties are less than 1% of the state’s population, based on 2010 Census figures. Michigan’s population then (updated figures are expected later this year) was 9,883,640 while the combined population of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties was 84,057.
Of Wednesday’s 39 new local cases, 16 were in Wexford County, which had a population of 33,631 and has a pandemic total of 1,405 COVID-19 cases.
Missaukee County (population 15,113) added 11 cases on Wednesday and reached a pandemic total of 686.
Lake County (population 11,853) added two cases for a pandemic total of 355.
Osceola County (population 23,460) added 10 cases for a pandemic total of 949.
There were no new local deaths recorded on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, there have been 64 COVID-19 deaths in the four counties. That’s less than 1% of the state’s total deaths (15,706).
Statewide cases stood at 601,284 on Wednesday, an increase of 2,316. Health officials have warned the state may be heading toward a third surge.
