CADILLAC — Social media use and video streaming could be added to current distracted driving laws. Several Michigan House bills were recently passed to modernize laws regarding distracted driving due to cell phones on the road.
Currently, texting is the only technology highlighted in the law to prevent distracted driving. If the Michigan Senate chooses to pass House Bills 4277, 4278 and 4279, other potential distractions like posting to social media, listening and watching audio and video streaming while wearing headphones or participating in virtual meetings and conferences will be outlawed when operating a motor vehicle or school bus.
In a 2019 analysis from the AAA Foundation, they report that 3,142 individuals in the U.S. were killed in crashes caused by distracted driving, averaging to about nine deaths per day. In Michigan specifically, AAA reports that there were 64 fatal crashes involving a distracted driver, with 71 distraction-affected fatalities.
Deputy Chief of Police Eric Eller said the additions to distracted driving laws will help the department in protecting the lives of community members.
“That’s a big thing. I mean, our goal would not be having to pull people over, more so getting the education out there and getting people off of their phones and tablets and whatnot while they’re driving,” he said. “I think it would definitely make for safer streets.”
Approximately 205 accidents were recorded in Cadillac last year. Of those accidents, an exact number of distracted driving cases is unknown, but Eller said it’s easy to spot drivers who are preoccupied with their phones.
“I would say if you drove around looking, you would see all kinds of people on their phones as they’re driving,” he said. “You tend not to see it if you’re driving a marked police car, but driving around in my personal vehicle, it seems like probably an exaggeration, but I was gonna say every other car, but you see a lot of people looking down at their phones.”
In some situations, drivers only need to take their eyes off the road for a split second to increase their chance of getting into an accident. A statistic from AAA states that looking away from the road for two seconds can double the chance of a car crash. Additionally, they said five seconds of reading a text or email is the equivalent of driving across a football field blindfolded.
Distracted driving is not a new issue, but Eller said people today rarely leave the house without their phones, and added technology means there’s more ways to put themselves in danger.
“You know if you’re driving in crowded streets and take your eyes off the road, and you’re gonna miss the person hitting the brakes in front of you,” he said. “From the day, it was changing the radio station or flipping the tape, now it’s sending a text on your phone or making a call.”
If a phone call, email or text is that important, Eller said drivers need to pull over and take care of it off road. No matter how quick a second or two can seem, distracted drivers can cause fatalities.
“Obviously nobody leaves the house they want to get in an accident today or potentially hurt someone,” he said. “But that is the reality where we distract ourselves from the task at hand, in this case, driving a vehicle.”
Some other recommendations from AAA to help avoid distracted driving are to keep cell phones out of sight, ask a passenger for help if a message or call is urgent and avoid calling or texting someone who is driving.
