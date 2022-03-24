Michigan House, Senate looking to address teacher shortage with bills

LANSING — During the past two weeks, members of the Michigan House and Senate education committees have been trying to address the issue of the state’s teacher shortage.
Local educators appreciate the acknowledgment by legislators that there is an issue, but if the proposed bills make it to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the bills will only give a short-term solution.
The House panel on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend the passage of a bill allowing retired education system employees to go back to work in schools after 12 months without losing any retirement benefits, according to reporting by Bridge Magazine. They could return in any capacity, for example, as substitutes, full-time teachers, bus drivers, library aides or food service workers.
Last week, Bridge reported the Senate committee unanimously advanced a narrower bill that would reduce the wait period to four months for retired school employees who return to substitute teach.
Under current law, retirees must wait a full year before returning to work and forfeit pensions and health benefits for every month their pay exceeds one-third of their former compensation.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said if the bill eventually become law it could be helpful but he doesn’t believe it will address the core problem that there is a shortage of people to fill these jobs. He doesn’t know if the true solution to the problem is trying to get people who retired from the profession to fill these holes.
“They retired for a reason. There may be some who want to come back but it is not a long-term solution,” Morrow said. “I appreciate the fact they are looking to do something, but it is a short-term fix to a long-term problem.”
When it comes to what should be done, Morrow said the Michigan teacher education program needs to be looked at. He said what needs to be addressed is how can education be made a desirable job for young people. He also said a focus also needs to be put on keeping these young professionals once they are in the education profession as a large percentage end up switching careers.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said each bill would be welcomed if signed into law. He also said each bill attempts to help offer schools “some extra hands on deck” as that state recognizes the realities of the current teacher shortage.
Lukshaitis said the House bill may be more attractive to some as a retired educator may see more benefit to teaching in the area they are trained in rather than substituting.
“Substituting can be more demanding by nature because it is difficult to know when you are being asked for a short-term or long-term gig and there is a loss of consistency for the students and the teacher,” he said.
For Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck the two bills are short-term and expensive solutions. He said retirees may come back if they are signed into law, but it won’t be for an extended tenure. If they had wanted to continue to teach, Hollenbeck said they wouldn’t have retired.
Hollenbeck also said when a retired teacher is hired to come back they may insist on being paid at the level on the pay scale when they retired. In many cases, that is at the top.
“This solution does not address our main problem, which is that our profession no longer attracts young people who view education as a long-term profession,” he said. “Most will tell you the main reason for that is the pay, which likely doesn’t compare favorably with college friends in a different position who will enjoy much higher starting salaries.”While districts like Mesick will benefit from the short-term (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money, Hollenbeck said he would have supported a bill that allocated some of that funding to teacher salaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.