LANSING — Michigan legislators gave final approval Monday to bills that would provide flexibility for K-12 schools as they prepare to open amid the coronavirus pandemic, waiving physical attendance and minimum instruction requirements to allow for remote classes.
The legislation, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign, would give districts and charter schools the option to choose in-person instruction, online or a hybrid based on consulting with local health departments. Their student count, the foundation of state funding, would be weighted heavily toward last year's figure and less so on uncertain enrollment in the new academic year.
The plan utilizes innovative methods of instruction and keeps kids safe "without jeopardizing their education,‘ said House Education Committee Chairwoman Pamela Hornberger, a Republican from Macomb County’s Chesterfield Township.
The measures were passed on 77-33, 77-29, and 81-25 bipartisan votes in the GOP-controlled House two days after clearing the Republican-led Senate following a deal with the Democratic governor.
Prior to its passage Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said while the district is planning on holding face to face classes when the new year starts Aug. 31, the district had "serious conversations and a plan" if the local or regional COVID-19 cases data shifted. She also said the district is looking at local trend data daily.
"We have comprehensive adulation all plans for each phase of the MI Safe Start Roadmap," she said. "We will continue to collaborate with local health officials to assure our schools are implementing all health and safety protocols as well as responding appropriately to localized COVID-19 data both within our school community and the greater Cadillac community."
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said he was aware of the legislation but on Monday he was busy with other businesses within the ISD as well as the Manistee Intermediate School District where he also is superintendent.
This included training on Title IX, interviews as well as the monthly ISD board meeting. While he had not given the return to learn plan a lot of attention Monday, Cox said he was going to delve into the legislation Tuesday.
The bills would revise how attendance is linked to funding. Currently, districts must have a 75% average daily attendance to get their full state aid. Instead, schools would have to make sure there are two-way interactions between 75% of students and their teachers.
Districts also would have to administer a benchmark assessment to K-8 students twice, including once in the first nine weeks.
Lawmakers who voted against the bills said they should not include testing requirements nor burden schools with monthly reporting rules. Some also said the new funding formula would hurt certain districts.
“It brings greater uncertainty in school funding and includes almost no feedback from the educators who will be tasked with putting the requirements in place,‘ said Democratic Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton.
The agreement does not yet tell schools their actual per-student funding despite their starting in late August or early September. Michigan is bracing for a $3 billion budget shortfall because of lower tax revenues associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.
