LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Friday lifted a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools and said movie theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen with capacity restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases.
Universities and colleges can let students return to campus next month, with a request to wait until Jan. 18 to restart face-to-face classes.
Indoor restaurant dining will continue to be barred under the new state health department order that takes effect Monday, however, as will indoor sports and outdoor contact sports unless there is rigorous testing like there is at the pro and NCAA levels. Bowling alleys, casinos and other entertainment businesses that reopen must close drink and food concessions.
The order will last through Jan. 15, though the Democratic governor said she will seriously consider lifting some provisions sooner "if we substantially sustain our progress." She and top health officials announced the revised measure at a news conference Friday afternoon.
"The curve is flattening. But we can't let our guard down for a second because our fortunes can change fast," Whitmer said.
Raven Social, in Cadillac, however, will remain closed.
"We're just going to wait until pretty much the pandemic is over, and try to capture our summer season," said Connie Freiberg, who owns Raven Social as well as restaurants in Manistee and Big Rapids with her husband, Chuck. "It is so stressful purchasing foods, opening up, trying to run your restaurant, hire and train people—and then, with less than 25-hours notice, being told you have to shut down ... who's to say how many more times this is going to happen to us?"
Freiberg said they aren't at risk of needing to sell the Raven Social building, buoyed in part by a successful summer season at their Manistee location.
Raven Social has not been offering take-out because the menu isn't conducive to being packaged for to-go meals.
"Raven Social is more about the experience," Freiberg said.
Freiberg is looking forward to getting vaccinated.
"After we're vaccinated and after we're on the other side of this, then I can go in, like, full-on to bring this restaurant to what it needs to be," she said.
Although high schools can rejoin K-8 students for face-to-face learning, schools in the Cadillac area are opting to wait until Jan. 4 to have those students return.
In a letter sent to families on Thursday, Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis informed the school community that beginning on Friday that all students would be remote learning online through Dec. 22. The hope was that by keeping all of the K-12 students at home these last few days of 2020, the district could help control the number of cases going into our homes and community over the break.
On Wednesday, Lukshaitis said via the letter that the health department confirmed two additional School Associated Cases of COVID-19 in a student or staff person in our school district. As of Thursday, the district had 55 staff and students in quarantine from Wednesday’s confirmed cases and 74 combined staff and students out through at least next week.
After news came out about high schoolers being able to return, Lukshaitis said they are too thin to have class due to staff shortages.
"We can't cover the classrooms or put enough people behind the wheel of a bus," he said Friday. "We are hoping by taking time off now we will get better over Christmas break and be able to come back."
Earlier in the week, Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow posted on the district's webpage that the decision was made to have high school students continue with virtual learning through Dec. 22 regardless of whether or not the MDHHS' order was lifted or continued. He also stressed earlier in the week that K-8 students would continue with face-to-face learning through Dec. 22.
That, however, changed Friday after a positive COVID-19 case in the district, according to a post by Morrow on the district website.
As a result, the district, like Pine River, went virtual K-12. He said it was due to the number of quarantines required that would make it impossible to get all students to and from school next week. He also said they are not considered days off.
Although Cadillac Area Public Schools made the decision earlier in the week to keep learning virtual for 9-12 grade students, superintendent Jennifer Brown was happy to see the change in the epidemic order.
In a letter sent out last week by Cadillac High School Principal Konrad Molter to the school's families, it stated the student body will be divided into two groups, Blue and Gold when class resume in January. The Blue Group will report to school every other day, as will the Gold Group.
This will roughly cut the class sizes in half, which should reduce the risk of exposure and potential disruption due to close contacts, according to the letter. In the letter Molter also wrote, other schools around the state have been highly successful in reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by practicing “social distancing" in the building with a modified schedule.
"We are incredibly thankful that the epidemic order allows us to welcome our students in 9th-12th grades back into our buildings starting Jan. 4. We have worked tirelessly since March to provide safe face to face instruction for all our students," Brown said. "Our students will be using a modified schedule that will allow additional safety protocols including social distancing."
The restrictions began Nov. 18 following a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide. All high schools and colleges have been virtual. Youth sports, including football playoffs, have been on hold. K-8 schools have been able to continue with on-site classes, though — as has been the case all fall — it is not required for them or high schools.
State health director Robert Gordon announced an antigen-testing program so the high school football, volleyball, and swimming and diving tournaments can be completed.
Football playoffs will resume Jan. 2. The eight-player championship games will be played Jan. 9, followed by the 11-player finals on Jan. 15-16, the Michigan High School Athletic Association said Friday.
Volleyball quarterfinals will be held on Jan. 5, with semifinals and finals on Jan. 7-9. Girls swimming and diving finals are scheduled for Jan. 15-16.
All indoor winter sports remain suspended until Jan. 16. Skiing can resume Monday.
With both the football and volleyball teams from Cadillac still in the playoffs, Brown said she also was happy to see the MDHHS and MHSAA collaborating to safely bring back extra-curricular activities.
"Our arts and athletics are essential to the well-rounded education we provide our students. Our fall student-athletes who were in the middle or end of their post-season competition have worked hard and we would like to see them finish their seasons safely," she said. "Many of these same students lost the end of their winter season and all of their spring season last year."
Michigan's seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is at 4,662, well down from 8,344 two weeks ago. The average positivity rate is 9%, a drop from 13.3% on Dec. 3, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Average daily deaths, which lag cases, have slightly risen from 124 to nearly 129 over two weeks. About 3,400 were hospitalized with virus-related symptoms on Thursday, a decrease from roughly 4,300 on Dec. 1.
"Michiganders did what they were supposed to do over the Thanksgiving holiday, and we avoided the surge that so many other states are seeing," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy health director. "While I'm still concerned that our cases are six times higher than they were at the beginning of September, things are certainly trending in the right direction."
Last week, private schools challenged the high school closure in court, saying it violates the constitutional right to practice religion.
