Michigan Master Angler, state-record catches available on new DNR interactive map

Want to see where the biggest fish in the state have been caught when planning an upcoming fishing trip? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has you covered.
Recently, the DNR unveiled its new Master Angler Program map that displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches. The online tool offers instructions for navigation but there are a few things to keep in mind when searching the map.
First, when choosing fish species in the left-hand list to turn on different map layers, click the corresponding fish icon rather than the species name. Second, the individual points on the map show catch locations that were provided by anglers and some are generalized to river drainage or lake center.
“Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to anglers, but it also benefits our biologists by providing information submitted by anglers that will help us better understand our fisheries and help inform management decisions,” Seth Herbst, the DNR’s Aquatic Species and Regulatory Affairs Unit manager said.
As for the Master Angler Program, it has been part of the fishing landscape for more than 30 years. It has helped to promote statewide fishing opportunities and provides anglers with valuable information on where and when big fish have been caught in Michigan waters. It also gives details on the successful fishing methods, baits and lures used to catch them.
The program has changed over the years, and currently includes more than 45 species for which anglers can be recognized for their memorable catch. Some of those species are grouped on the interactive map. For example, the crappie category includes both white crappie and black crappie.
Each year, the DNR produces a Master Angler patch that is awarded to all entries meeting the established minimum length for each species and other program requirements.
Master Angler applications must be submitted via the Master Angler online form. It also has to include at least one photo clearly showing the entire fish measured on a legible standard measuring device. The fish must be measured from the tip of the nose or lower jaw to the tip of the tail in a straight line. Measure to the nearest 1/8 inch.
Also, no more than one entry per species of the same size fish will be accepted and all fish must be taken by legal Michigan sportsfishing methods. That means it has to be caught during the open season and in Michigan waters open to the public.
The DNR reserves the right to reject any application if the entry does not meet the established criteria and no more than one patch per species will be awarded to each angler per year.
Master Angler applications for fish caught between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 are accepted until Jan. 10 of the following year. To get full program details or to view the new interactive map go to michigan.gov/masterangler.
