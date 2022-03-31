Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to update Wexford Co. residents on CTC, residential investigation

CADILLAC — For months, people have been asking for more communication regarding the finding of PFAS in drinking water, and next week an online event will meet that request.
The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team is scheduled to update residents near Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center on its investigation of PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells near the CTC from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Action team representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, along with, District Health Department No. 10, are hosting the virtual community meeting.
In October, Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA was found to be at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in one of three CTC wells. That reading is above the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L.
Earlier this year, Rigling said a quarterly test was performed. It showed no elevated levels of PFAS in any of the three wells serving the CTC complex and the general education building well continued to have no detection of PFAS.
Despite levels being below the state threshold, Rigling said the chemical is still being detected.
For that reason, the CTC is seeking a solution.
In January, EGLE spokesperson Scott Dean said the department received 16 residential wells test results for PFAS and three of those 16 homes had PFAS detections above the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services values. For any of the homes sampled by EGLE’s contractor with PFAS detection, Dean said those homes would be provided with a free point-of-use filter.
An additional 10 residential drinking water wells were sampled on Feb 17. Another residence was scheduled for sampling in early March and Dean said laboratory testing results for these samples were expected back as soon as possible.
Dean previously said sampling will continue until the extent of the impacted area of groundwater and drinking water wells in the area is determined. In parallel with this investigative work, Dean said EGLE has had preliminary discussions with Haring Township about the feasibility of extending municipal water mains into the area. As for a source of the PFAS, Dean said nothing definitive has been determined but the investigation started with the CTC facility.
At the March Haring Township board meeting, a community member raised concerns over the PFAS levels in drinking water associated with the EGLE investigation.
Supervisor Bob Scarbrough said at the meeting there is municipal water available at Baker College that can be run up near the CTC. Currently, the board said they’re working with their water treatment plant, Infrastructure Alternatives, as well as the Center for Disease Control and EGLE to find a solution and secure safe water for residents.
Funding has been the main obstacle for the board, according to Scarbrough, who told the community member the board is waiting for direction from EGLE on what to do next. The township has been testing its water quarterly since about 2018, and the most recent sample determined PFAS numbers are below the action level.
To register for and participate in the online PFAS meeting, visit the registration website: https://bit.ly/3KRNfCj. Pre-registration and providing a name are not required to attend the meeting. Those interested in participating can go to the registration website at the start of the meeting to join.
Individuals without internet access can listen to the meeting by calling (636) 651-3142 and entering the conference code 374288.
After the presentations, there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
The meeting will be recorded and posted along with materials within a few days and can be viewed on the website www.youtube.com/michiganegle.
