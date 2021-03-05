Michigan ranked among more restrictive states for COVID-related measures

CADILLAC — The general impression among many people in this area is that Michigan has some of the most draconian COVID-19 restrictions of all the states in the U.S.
An unscientific Cadillac News online poll found that out of 46 respondents, 78.3% believed Michigan to be among the most restrictive states in the country. Around nineteen percent thought Michigan's restrictions were about average compared to other states and 2.2% said Michigan was among the least restrictive states.
Of those who responded, about 63% said they didn't think the measures implemented in Michigan have helped to control the coronavirus, while 23.9% said they think they have. Thirteen percent said they weren't sure.
Respondents shared their thoughts on Michigan's level of restrictions. Here are some from those who believe Michigan has too many restrictions:
• "It's extremely excessive. It's time to reopen and lift restrictions including the mask mandate. We must return to normal, while taking our own precautions to be clean, safe, and healthy. Extreme restrictions and fear only causes extreme divide and weighs heavily on all businesses and individuals."
• "Our level of restrictions is absolutely ridiculous. We need to open up this state. If you're not feeling well, stay home. Don't keep the healthy from living! One more thing ... masks are not for the healthy!"
• "Michigan needs to be 100% open. Gov. Whitmer is using COVID to control us and take away our Constitutional rights. It was one thing for a 30 day shutdown to "slow the spread" but a year later enough is enough."
• "The level is too high, the measures are conflicting and counterproductive, and the costs to churches, schools, businesses, and mental health are extreme."
And here are some comments from those who believe the restrictions are appropriate for the situation:
• "(I) believe the restrictions have helped to keep COVID more under control in our area."
• "I have to appreciate what the governor has done for our state."
• "The restrictions have clearly worked as we saw numbers fall after the winter restrictions were put in place. They would have been even more effective if more people had actually followed them, like proper mask wearing and indoor residential gatherings."
• "Very appropriate. I'm pleased to be protected by mandate because it was clear from early on that most people didn't care about common-sense measures and weren't going to take action without laws in place."
According to the financial advisory and analysis website WalletHub, while Michigan does have stricter measures than most other states, it's more in the middle of the pack than at the front.
Michigan ranked 20th in the U.S. in terms of the level of restrictions related to COVID-19. Michigan's rank dropped by two since Jan. 26, as state social distancing measures have been relaxed since that time.
In order to determine the states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics — requirement to wear a face mask in public; travel restrictions; large gatherings restrictions; statewide school restart; reopening of restaurants and bars; state guidance on customer health checks at restaurants; reopening of non-essential businesses; legislation on business immunity from COVID-19 claims; working from home requirements/recommendations; workplace temperature screening; strictness of “shelter in place‘ order; presence of multistate agreements to reopen; guidance on elective medical procedures; and guidance for assisted living facilities related to COVID-19.
The metrics that held the most weight in the overall ranking score were reopening of restaurants and bars (16.33 points), large gathering restrictions (12.24 points) and strictness of “shelter in place‘ order (12.24 points).
WalletHub also compared the level of restrictions with the COVID-19 death rates and unemployment levels in all states. What they found is that Michigan's unemployment rate was among the highest in the country (ranked 39th) and its death rate is among the lowest (ranked 11th).
The state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions was Iowa and the state with the most restrictions was Virginia.
“Iowa ranks as the state with the fewest coronavirus restrictions in part because it is one of 15 states that have not taken any action on face coverings in public, and one of 21 states that have no limits on large gatherings,‘ said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Iowa has reopened all non-essential businesses, and it is one of only 14 states that neither require nor recommend working from home.‘
Iowa's COVID-19 death rate is on the higher end (ranked 37th in the country) and its unemployment rate is among the lowest (ranked fourth). Virginia, with the most restrictions in the country, also has the highest death rate. Virginia's unemployment rate is among the lowest (ranked 17th).
