If the state of Michigan had parents, it would be safe to say they would be disappointed in its recent infrastructure report card.
Recently, the Michigan Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers released its 2023 Report Card for Michigan’s Infrastructure and the state received an overall grade of C- based on various categories, including aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, inland waterways, public parks, rail, roads, schools, solid waste, stormwater, transit and wastewater.
The highest mark in any of those categories was C+ and D was the lowest. All other grades varied between C and D+. The category with the highest grade, C+, was solid waste, while energy, roads and stormwater all received Ds.
It probably comes as no surprise that the state’s roads received a poor grade, a D. For note, bridges received a grade of D+. The report defined a D-grade to mean the infrastructure is in poor to fair condition and mostly below standard, with many elements approaching the end of their service life. A large portion of the system exhibits significant deterioration. Condition and capacity also are of significant concern with a strong risk of failure.
Simply put, the state’s roads are in bad shape but could get much worse if action is not taken now.
The purpose of the report and the report card is to inform the public and decision-makers of the current condition of our state’s infrastructure. Each of the categories of infrastructure covered in the report is assessed using rigorous grading criteria and recent data to provide a comprehensive assessment of the area’s infrastructure.
While the report looks at different criteria to come up with its grade, including capacity, condition, funding, future need, operation and maintenance, public safety, resilience and innovation, the Cadillac News focused on condition and funding. Regarding condition, that means what is the infrastructure’s existing and near-future physical condition, while funding means what the current level of funding from all levels of government for the infrastructure category as compared to the estimated funding need.
The report noted that traffic volumes returned from pandemic-era lows as vehicle miles traveled in 2021 were 97 billion, 95% of that same statistic from 2019. The report also noted that the condition of roads Michigan residents and visitors drove on improved in part to the 2017 funding package.
Of the state’s 120,000 miles of paved, federal-aid-eligible roads, the report said 25% are in good condition which was up from 20% in 2017. It also showed that 42% of the paved, federal-aid-eligible roads were rated as fair, while 33% were rated as in poor condition.
Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2020 “Rebuilding Michigan Program” included $3.5 billion in one-time bond financing, which accelerated major highway projects on state trunklines, the report said to erase decades of underinvestment and to meet future needs several things will need to happen. This includes increasing dedicated funding for roads, re-tooling fee models, prioritizing traffic safety and improving resilience to worsening environmental threats.
When it comes to the condition of the state’s roads, the report cited the Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council data for pavement conditions on the roadways under state and local jurisdiction. The findings of those pavement conditions were similar to the findings of the paved, federal-aid-eligible roads.
The report showed the council’s pavement condition forecasting system showed 25% of the pavement in good condition, with 45% in fair condition, and 33% in poor condition. That’s an improvement from 20% good in 2017 and a reduction down from 40% poor in that same year.
Although that slight improvement was welcomed, the pavement tracking system is estimating a continual decline in conditions between curbs using current funding models. The report showed current dedicated funding, fee revenue and estimated gas tax amounts allude to progress on pavement condition stalling and reversing. The percentage of paved roads in poor condition is forecasted to rise from 33 percent in 2023 to 48 percent in 2033.
Michigan households incur $1,093 each in additional vehicle operating costs because of deteriorated road conditions, according to information in the report from the Transportation Road Information Program. Potholes and rough road surfaces accelerate and worsen damage to motor vehicles, increasing maintenance and repair costs. More fuel is consumed, and battery watt-hours drained, per mile as pavement conditions worsen, according to the data.
In 2021, Michiganders drove 96.7 billion miles on the state’s 120,000 paved, federal-aid roads, according to Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning. That’s up from 86.3 billion during 2020’s COVID-19 low, and 95% of 2019’s 102.2 billion total — which had been stable at 102 billion the two years before. Per capita, that’s 9,600 miles in 2021, up from 8,600 miles in 2020’s COVID year and compared to approximately 10,200 miles in 2017-19.
As mentioned earlier Whitmer introduced the Rebuilding Michigan plan in 2020, which included the sale of $3.5 billion in bonds to fund projects on major highways over four years.
In November 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This federal legislation will provide Michigan approximately $336 million more per year, during the years 2022 through 2026, than under the previous transportation bill. The report showed, however, inflation and supply issues are undermining most of the increase as dollars are not going as far.
The Michigan Department of Transportation’s five-year transportation program shows a total investment of $3.5 billion in 2023, but only $1.7 billion in 2027, which is a 51% drop, according to the report. The revenue from fuel taxes has declined over the past several years due to improved fuel economy, and with the increase in electric vehicles, the report said revenue from motor fuel taxes is being further eroded.
According to a study released by the Anderson Economic Group, by 2030 Michigan could lose $95 million in funding annually due to electric vehicles.
It is estimated an additional $3 billion investment will be needed by 2031 just to maintain roads and $3.5 billion by that year to “achieve a significant improvement in road and bridge conditions and performance,” the report cited the Transportation Road Information Program.
A deteriorating surface transportation system costs Michigan road users billions of dollars every year in wasted time and fuel, injuries and fatalities caused by traffic crashes and wear and tear on motor vehicles.
Making needed improvements to Michigan’s roads is key to providing a safer, more efficient transportation system that will decrease fatalities, lower vehicle maintenance costs and improve the state’s economic livelihood, according to the report.
To do that, the report recommended several things to raise the state’s road grade.
State leaders should provide substantial and sustainable investments that offset the loss from fuel tax revenues with electrification and increases the capability to reach and maintain high-quality conditions, according to the report. Predictable, dedicated funding is essential for re-tooled models like road usage charges or other methods.
Decision-makers at the state level should revise foundational transportation guidelines like Act 51 to successfully implement newer engineering design manuals such as the M2D2 Guidebook. The report also said modifications should tie funding levels and performance measurements with the safety and movement of people in all travel modes, including new abilities to leverage state and federal funding for pedestrian and bicycle facilities outside curbs in public spaces.
Michigan is a national leader in the establishment and development of a statewide asset management approach to managing its diverse transportation investment for roads and bridges. The report said it is vitally important to continue this effort at all jurisdictional levels to provide the most efficient and effective use of transportation investment.
It also recommended road designers and owners should review the total life cycle costs of the road to make strategic design decisions and prioritize maintenance and rehabilitation.
As freight activity increases on Michigan roads, and the state adopts electrification, the report said decision-makers and planners should facilitate and encourage improved travel time reliability and charging infrastructure ready to meet fleet demands in newer operational patterns.
Finally, the report said Michigan recently completed a statewide tolling study. The legislature and state leaders should evaluate and consider the strategic implementation plan contained in the study as a possible new method for funding the identified corridors.
When it comes to bridges, the report said Michigan had 11,314 bridges in 2022, providing crossings over waterways, roads, railroads, and severe topography. Approximately 1,269 (11%) of those bridges are in poor condition, which was the same percentage in 2018. While stable in the state percentage was higher than the 7.5% national average.
Good condition bridges dropped to 35% of the total in 2022 from 40% in 2018, increasing fair condition bridges to 54% from 50%, according to the report. An additional $380 million to $510 million is needed annually to repair Michigan’s bridges, with long-term savings for higher near-term funding.
One-time investments from Lansing have prevented even worse bridge degradation in the last few years and the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already sent some of the $563 million expected for Michigan bridge work through 2026, according to the report.
Michigan’s gas tax, indexed for inflation from January 2022, will further fund improvements, but the bridge backlog remains larger than Michigan’s last report card, the report said.
In 2022, 34% of the bridges, 3,848, were considered in good condition, while 49.3%, 5,883, were considered to be in fair condition. The report also showed 5.6% were graded in poor condition. Consistently since 2018, the percentage of bridges rated as good has decreased from 43.5% in 2018 to 34% in 2022.
Michigan’s Mobility2045 long-range transportation plan, published in 2021, placed annual bridge spending at $157 million for state-owned structures and $75 million for those locally owned, according to the report. Raising Michigan bridges to its own performance would cost $216 million more per year for state bridges and $164 million for the local counterparts. That $381 million total annual need sums to $9.5 billion over Michigan’s 25-year transportation planning window.
Similar to roads, the report stated Michigan’s leaders must recognize the current crisis with declining bridge conditions and provide substantial and sustainable asset management programs to assist Michigan bridge owners toward a road to success.
That means increased funding from all levels of government to continue significant bridge repair, rehabilitation and replacement. The report said this also means prioritizing the rehabilitation and preservation of bridges in fair condition because they oftentimes can be preserved at a fraction of the cost of replacement.
This approach can reduce the number of structurally deficient bridges to below 5%, decrease the maintenance backlog, and address the large number of bridges that have passed or are approaching the end of their design life, according to the report.
The state also should consider long-term funding solutions for transportation infrastructure and potential alternatives to motor fuel taxes, including mileage-based user fees, according to the report.
