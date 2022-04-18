Initial data from the most recent Michigan deer hunting season, including chronic wasting disease testing results and deer license sales information, was presented recently at the Natural Resources Commission meeting in Lansing.
Michigan’s 2021 deer hunting seasons ended in late January 2022, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing to accept feedback from hunters about their experiences. Hunter harvest surveys have been sent to a random sample of the state’s deer hunters, but all hunters can take a brief online survey. Final harvest survey results will be presented later this summer.
A shift in CWD testing
The DNR has finalized its 2021 surveillance efforts for chronic wasting disease, testing just over 7,200 deer. The more targeted testing goals are part of the department’s new region-by-region strategy aimed at detecting new outbreaks rather than revisiting known ones.
“We want to thank hunters for their cooperation in helping us meet our CWD surveillance goals,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said. “Strategic testing for chronic wasting disease is of primary importance for the department, and we couldn’t meet these goals without the committed assistance of deer hunters.”
Eichinger also said the work of deer processors, taxidermists and local businesses helped collect samples for testing. He also credited other key partners who provided necessary assistance to the department.
In all, the DNR reported 25 CWD-positive deer were confirmed in 2021. Three cases of CWD were detected in Isabella County, which represents a new county where the disease was found. Before that finding and since Michigan’s first confirmation of a CWD-positive wild deer in 2015, CWD had been detected in white-tailed deer in Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties.
“It was not unexpected to find positive cases in Isabella County, as these detections were fairly close to where we’ve identified cases in Montcalm and northern Gratiot County,” DNR deer and elk specialist Chad Stewart said. “Our main areas of infection remain in parts of Montcalm and northeast Kent counties, as well as southern Jackson County, where we knew CWD existed going into the 2021 hunting season.”
Despite the department’s finding of 25 positive animals last year, Stewart cautioned against comparing the low number of positives with the high number of deer tested and concluding there is not a problem.
“The distribution of our samples greatly affects the number of positives we expect to find. An intensive collection of samples in known CWD locations like Montcalm and Kent counties would certainly lead to a high number of positives being detected,” he said. “Our goal this year was to begin to understand what CWD looks like in areas that are historically under-sampled, and we made a lot of strides on that front.”
Stewart said that chronic wasting disease is going to be a problem for parts of Michigan’s deer herd in the future and once it becomes established, it is unlikely that the course will be reversed on the disease. He said prevention and early detection remain the best options for CWD management.
Local news regarding CWD
Stewart said once you reach the Wexford and Missaukee counties area the DNR doesn’t have enough samples to determine what is happening regarding CWD.
He said if it is in the Cadillac area, the DNR doesn’t know about it. From an expansion standpoint, however, the places that have had known cases of CWD are Montcalm and Kent counties. While there was spread to southern Isabella County, Stewart said the DNR considers that natural spread based on its proximity to Montcalm County.
“Looking at the spread from Montcalm into Wexford and Missaukee counties area, it would be a long time,” he said. “CWD moves very slowly. There is a slow build-up in the herd and a slow spread in the landscape. You are several counties away. By the time, the spread would reach the (Cadillac) area, everyone reading this would be gone. It is a very slow process.”
CWD surveillance moving forward
For Michigan’s 2021 deer seasons, the DNR started a multi-year process of strategic, focused CWD surveillance in regions around the state. Last year’s surveillance occurred mainly in the three tiers of counties near the Ohio border.
Over the next few years, the remainder of the state will be systematically sampled to determine if CWD is present in other areas where it hasn’t yet been identified.
Stewart said for this coming deer season, the DNR will be doing some clean-up in the southern counties they have been doing surveillance, but also will be starting to move north. This includes the thumb area and the line of counties like Oceana, Isabella, Midland and Bay counties. He also said it is not anticipated that surveillance will be in Osceola or Lake counties in 2022 and definitely not in Wexford or Missaukee counties.
“We will continue to move north, but we will have to stay behind in some of the southern counties too,” he said.
As for how the disease is spreading, Stewart said free-ranging deer are one way it is moving through the state, but he said CWD doesn’t travel at a pace of a mile a year. He said it typically spreads at 55 mph down the highway, meaning humans.
“There is a lot of evidence to support the human-assisted movement of the disease,” he said.
Hunter numbers
While there was a temporary rise in hunter numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, participation is declining in Michigan. The trend is not new, nor is it only being observed here, according to the DNR.
States across the country are feeling the financial pressure of reduced hunter numbers because sales of hunting licenses comprise a large portion of the funding for critical conservation work.
“Nationwide, hunting has seen a gradual decline over the last several decades,” Eichinger said. “The trend is likely due to a combination of factors including generations of hunters who are aging out of the sport and younger generations that are less likely to participate in hunting due to societal changes and more competition for their attention.”
Deer hunter numbers in 2021 were down nearly 4% over the previous year with close to 600,000 hunters purchasing a deer license. Hunter number declines are in line with past years going back to peak participation in the mid-90s.
“While the trend in hunter participation is discouraging, we know that hunting remains an important part of Michigan’s outdoor heritage,” Eichinger said. “That’s why we encourage experienced hunters to introduce the sport to new hunters wherever they can. Spending time with veteran hunters can reduce the learning curve, increase safety and instill a sense of excitement and appreciation for our state’s natural resources.”
To learn more about deer management, CWD and deer hunting in Michigan, and to access the 2021 deer harvest survey, visit Michigan.gov/Deer.
