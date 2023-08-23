In May, Governor Whitmer signed into law Senate Bill 38. This is Michigan’s new red-flag law. It creates the extreme risk protection order (“ERPO”). The law is expected to become effective early next year.
The act was intended to remove firearms from those who may pose a risk to themselves or others, and to address suicides and other gun violence. Michigan is the 20th state to pass such a law.
Certain people may petition the family division of the circuit court for an ERPO against another. If the person sought to be restrained is a police officer or someone required to carry a firearm for employment, that must be stated in the petition. The petition must state grounds for the ERPO and identify the firearms involved and their location if known. The address of the petitioner remains confidential.
If the respondent is an adult, the petition may be filed in any county regardless of the residency or location of that person. If the respondent is a minor, it may be filed in the county of residence. If the person does not reside in the state, it may be filed in the county where the petitioner resides.
Generally, the petitioner must provide notice of the hearing to the respondent giving him or her the opportunity to be heard. However, an ex-parte order may be sought and issued without notice if the court determines by clear and convincing evidence that immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage will result from the delay required to give notice or if notice itself will lead to suspected adverse action. If there is a request without notice, the court must decide on the petition within 1 business day and then set the matter for a hearing.
If the petitioner is a police officer, he or she may request an “Immediate ERPO” if that officer is responding to a complaint involving that respondent who can be reasonably be expected within the near future to seriously physically injures him, herself, or others. This request may be made by phone with the judge or magistrate. If done by phone, a written petition must be filed within 1 business day.
If the respondent is restrained or is a person required to carry a firearm for employment, such as a police officer, the hearing must be conducted within 5 days after the order has been served.
The court shall issue an ERPO if it finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the respondent can reasonably be expected within the near future to intentionally, or unintentionally, seriously physically injure himself, herself, or another individual by possessing a firearm, and has engaged in an act or acts or made significant threats that are substantially supportive of that expectation. This is a two-part test. The law describes several factors the court is to consider.
If the court issues an ERPO, then it must also determine if the respondent must immediately surrender firearms or surrender them within a 24-hour period. If immediate surrender is ordered, the court must also issue an anticipatory search warrant. If the person does not immediately surrender all firearms, the order will authorize the police to search the locations where the firearms are believed to be and seize any firearms found.
So, what goes into the ERPO? It will provide that the restrained person shall not purchase or possess a firearm. The person shall not apply for a concealed pistol license, and, if they already have one, then the license is to be suspended or revoked. The person shall, within 24 hours or, at the court’s discretion, immediately surrender any firearms. It may include a specific description of firearms to be seized. The order will include notice that the person may request a hearing be held within either 5 or 14 days as applicable. It will inform the person of his or her right to file a motion to modify or rescind the order. It will direct the law enforcement agency involved to forward a copy of the ERPO to the FBI and enter it into the law enforcement information network. It will inform the person of the right to seek assistance and advice of an attorney. The order will expire a year after the date of issuance. The order will also identify which police agency must proceed with seizure of firearms from the person.
Upon receipt or notice of the ERPO, the respondent must within 1 business day file with the court documents or evidence verifying all firearms previously in his or her possession or control have been surrendered to seized. If the person did not and does not have any firearms or a CPL in his or her possession or control, that person may file evidence with the court verifying such. If the person does not do this, then the clerk of court shall inform law enforcement, who will then conduct further investigation.
After the ERPO is issued, the court must also conduct a compliance hearing no later than 5 days after service. That hearing may be canceled if the restrained person provides sufficient proof that he or she no longer has firearms in his or her possession or control. If the proof has not been provided, the court may issue a bench warrant to seize any firearms and hold the person in contempt.
The restrained person may file not more than one motion every 6 months to modify or rescind the ERPO. That person must prove he or she no longer poses a serious risk.
If someone violates an ERPO, it could be a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 1 year or $1,000 for a first offense, up to 4 years and $2,000 for a second offense, or up to 5 years and $20,000 in fines for a third offense.
This is a complex law, and the above is merely a summary of it. If you have any questions, one may seek advice of counsel or visit www.legislature.mi.gov.
Jason Elmore is the Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.