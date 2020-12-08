LANSING — With Medicare Open Enrollment ending on Dec. 7, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are warning seniors to protect themselves and their personal information from potential scams and high-pressure sales tactics.
Fraudsters posing as Medicare “representatives‘ are calling unsuspecting consumers about their Medicare coverage and asking for Medicare ID numbers or other personal information, such as a Social Security Number or date of birth. Once the scammers have this information, they can use it to make unauthorized changes to the senior’s Medicare plan.
"Every year as Medicare open enrollment ends, unscrupulous actors try to take advantage of the pressing deadline to target our seniors,‘ said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “It is important that Medicare participants protect themselves by not giving out personal information to anyone who tries to solicit their business over the phone, online, or at their front door."
Some tips to protect oneself from scams such as these include; Never give out a Medicare number or other personal information to an unknown caller, do not give out any personal information if someone calls and says they’re from Medicare, Do not trust caller ID as scammers use technology to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate business or government agency, ignore anyone who calls saying one must join their prescription drug plan or they will lose their Medicare coverage and do not trust mailers that appear to be government communications but are advertisements for private companies.
If you have questions or concerns about your Medicare coverage or have experienced one of these scams, DIFS and MDHHS urge you to contact Medicare directly at Medicare.gov or by calling 800-633-4227 for Medicare information or 877-999-6442 to file a complaint.
