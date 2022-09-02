CADILLAC — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein will be making his way to the Cadillac area next week to meet with the public and discuss various issues, including the abortion rights initiative rejected by the Board of State Canvassers this week.
The event, which is being organized by the Wexford County Democratic Party, will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The location of the meet and greet has not yet been announced and will be disclosed to event attendees via email the night before the visit.
According to the Michigan Courts website, Bernstein became the first blind justice, elected by voters statewide, to the Michigan Supreme Court in November 2014. Blind since birth, Bernstein is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Michigan and earned his juris doctorate from Northwestern University School of Law.
Prior to being elected to Michigan’s highest court, Bernstein was an advocate for disabled rights as an attorney heading the public service division for The Sam Bernstein Law Firm in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
The meet and greet is open to the public but organizers are asking that those who plan to attend register ahead of time so they have an idea how much space they’ll require.
To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf_nA39Zq8PJZr8RKTczjonJL-ysTBP-9bFuTlufFm1GkBI0Q/viewform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.