Michigan Supreme Court justice visits Cadillac, discusses abortion referendum

CADILLAC — Richard Bernstein likes to travel around Michigan to get an idea “what’s going on” with the judges, prosecutors, public defenders, BAR association members and other judicial officials throughout the state.
Doing this gives him a better idea how to best fulfill his role as a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court.
Bernstein said this was the reason he was in Cadillac on Tuesday, although he added that he also just genuinely enjoys traveling and meeting new people.
“You have to do it if you love people,” Bernstein said about being a Supreme Court justice. “It’s absolutely critical that every voice is heard.”
Following a meeting with Cadillac City Council members and city staff, Bernstein attended a meet-and-greet session for the general public. The event was organized by the Wexford County Democratic Party.
According to the Michigan Courts website, Bernstein became the first blind justice, elected by voters statewide, to the Michigan Supreme Court in November 2014.
Bernstein’s term expires this year and he will be running for reelection in November.
Prior to being elected to Michigan’s highest court, Bernstein was an advocate for disabled rights as an attorney heading the public service division for The Sam Bernstein Law Firm in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
During his visit Tuesday, Bernstein said he approaches his role on the Supreme Court with a mantra used by those in the disabled community who fight for a voice in the decision-making apparatus — “nothing about us, without us.”
Bernstein was open to all topics on Tuesday and one of the questions he fielded was about the court’s consideration of the abortion rights initiative rejected by the Board of State Canvassers last week.
After making it clear from the start that he is not allowed to state a position one way or the other on a matter currently being considered by the court, Bernstein said he could outline procedural matters related to the case.
Bernstein said since there are no federally protected rights related to abortion, with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the question for Michigan has now become whether or not abortion is or will become an enumerated right in this state.
Since the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on placing a statewide referendum on the November ballot, the Michigan Supreme Court now will make the “absolute final decision” on the matter, Bernstein said.
“Everything has to go through the court,” Bernstein said. “People can only argue about it. The court will make the final decision ... I think this is really highlighting the significance of the Supreme Court.”
He added that no matter what the justices decide on this particular case, however, other cases related to abortion could make their way Supreme Court, such as a challenge to the referendum itself, or if the state legislature decides to weigh in on the matter in some way.
As for when the case may be decided by the court, Bernstein said at this time, he could only offer the following answer: “it’s under review by the court.”
Bernstein told members of city council that while the work is exhausting at times, he has relished his time on the Supreme Court.
“There’s no day that’s not extraordinary,” Bernstein said.
