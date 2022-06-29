Michigan traffic fatalities reach 16-year high

CADILLAC — Statewide data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center reports a total of 1,131 traffic-related deaths in 2021. Fatalities have been steadily climbing over a 16-year period, but an increase from 2020 to 2021 has been reported as well.
Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said data is always a few months behind, but what’s been released for 2021 thus far has been a cause for concern.
2020 data for Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties shows a total of 21 crash fatalities. With nine total fatalities reported in 2019, that’s an increase of about 133%.
A few of the main contributing to factors to, not just crashes in general, but crashes that end in fatalities are speeding, driving without wearing a seatbelt, driving under the influence and distracted driving.
Carroll said that MSP works closely with the Office of Highway Safety Planning to promote the importance of safe driving, but it needs to be put into action to make a difference.
“Despite all of our best efforts, we still need help from the public to obey the law,” he said. “Slow down, wear your safety belt, do not drink and drive, and don’t drive distracted.”
The issue of speeding has received a lot of focus from state troopers. Speed limits are often ignored, especially in rural areas where the traffic flow is lower.
About three years ago, Carroll said the MSP Cadillac Post began their M-115 initiative in Wexford County. After identifying the road as a high crash area due to speed, additional troopers began monitoring the area to crack down on speeding.
Some drivers were exceeding speeds of 80 miles per hour in the 55-mile-per-hour zone, Carroll said, and the added patrol is intended to remind drivers to slow down.
“Studies have shown that high visibility patrols, which this is, does deter people from speeding,” he said. “So if you’re driving down the freeway or the highway, and you see another car pulled over, the person is going to slow down for a period of time, be more cautious, because there are the consequences of getting a citation.”
Aside from the cost of the citation itself, the cost of a driver’s insurance can also greatly increase when they’re caught for speeding, depending on the severity of the ticket.
Technology has also had a hand in the high number of crash fatalities. Most people have access to a smartphone, and Carroll said the incessant need to stay connected will often keep people on their phones while they’re driving.
Some newer vehicles have systems that allow for hands-free calling and texting, but Carroll said there have yet to be any studies on whether those systems help or hurt.
Education is key to combat crash fatalities and try to decrease the numbers. Carroll said he and others within MSP have been continuing outreach efforts.
Letting people know when the fatalities are up and reminding them of the danger they place themselves and their families in when they don’t drive responsibly will help to raise awareness.
Now that summer has arrived and more people are out walking, biking and riding motorcycles, Carroll said it’s even more important to keep eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.
