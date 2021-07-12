CADILLAC — In a press release Thursday, the Michigan Department of Treasury encouraged Michiganders to remain on alert for scammers impersonating tax officials through phone calls, emails, and letters.
“Scammers don’t take summer vacations,‘ Deputy Treasurer Glenn White said in the press release. “Taxpayers have rights. If you have questions about an outstanding state tax debt, please contact us through a verified number so we can talk about options.‘
According to the press release, scammers often alter their identity to portray themselves as the Treasury Department, IRS, or another government agency. They will use employee titles, a person’s name, and other personal information to appear official.
For emails and letters, deputy public information officer for the Treasury Department Ron Leix said scammers will use different variants, such as names and addresses that taxpayers may not catch.
“They’re obviously fake but may not appear that way to the average taxpayer,‘ Leix said.
Through these different scam methods, Leix said scammers are typically looking for personal information such as names, birth dates, and social security and credit card numbers. With this information, Leix said scammers may then try to file a tax return on another person’s behalf, open new accounts, or put charges on their credit cards.
These scams are also often threatening and aggressive, which sometimes pressures people to respond to them. However, Leix said threatening and demanding information from people isn’t the Treasury Department’s approach.
“Our goal isn’t to be threatening,‘ Leix said. “We strive to be a partner and work with people to resolve their outstanding debt.‘
In the department’s press release, it states that they will not:
• Demand an immediate payment using a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer. Generally, Treasury will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes, outlining peaceful steps to be taken to resolve a debt.
• Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.
• Threaten to seize a taxpayer’s property including bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, and cash if the debt is not settled.
• Demand that taxes be paid without giving the taxpayer the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.
• Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone or through email.
These scammers target older individuals, but Leix stressed everyone should be aware of these scams and educate their loved ones.
“It’s really everybody,‘ Leix said. “Everybody is a target and everybody needs to be vigilant. It’s really important for individuals to educate grandparents, parents, great grandparents on how not to fall for these scams.‘
When coming in contact with one of these scams, Leix advised taxpayers to hang up immediately if they receive a scam call and delete emails. He also said to look for different variants and misspellings in letters and emails. Most importantly, he stressed to verify everything you receive from someone claiming to be part of a government organization.
“Just be vigilant and keep a careful eye on what you receive,‘ Leix said. “Verify everything.‘
If a taxpayer receives and falls for one of these scam calls, Leix said they should contact their local law enforcement, so that they are aware. Leix said they also keep track of scam reports and can flag an individual’s account to ensure it receives an extra verification when there is activity on it.
Since these scams continue year-round, Leix said it is important for taxpayers to always be vigilant and educate themselves and others to protect their personal information.
“It comes down to educating and informing the public and protecting individuals from these scams,‘ Leix said. “Summers aren’t breaks for scammers. This is the time of year to be vigilant.‘
