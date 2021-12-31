CADILLAC — Michigan’s health and education departments on Thursday urged schools to postpone or make virtual large gatherings, including sporting events, if they are not “essential” — as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.
The recommendation, intended to keep schools open when classes resume after the winter break next week, was included in a letter to K-12 superintendents and charter school directors. Large events involve at least 100 people and include athletic competitions, concerts and meetings, said Elizabeth Hertel and Michael Rice, who lead the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education.
“MDHHS advises modifications to planned activities during and after school where the ability to maintain social distancing between people who live in different households cannot be maintained,” they wrote, citing an expected rise in infections caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. They did not say how to assess if an event is essential.
They also reinforced vaccinations, universal masking and regular testing in all school settings.
During recent virtual press conferences held by Munson Healthcare and local health department officials, one of the discussion topics has been the potential impact that omicron will have on case numbers in this area.
Although the omicron variant has not yet made an appearance in this region, Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease specialist at Munson Healthcare, said due to testing delays, they believe omicron is much more widespread than the handful of counties in Michigan where it’s so far been detected.
There are a number of reasons why public health officials are concerned about the new variant, chief among them its level of contagiousness, which is about four times higher than delta, Ledtke said.
“In reality, it’s one of the most contagious viruses known to man,” Ledtke said.
Based on what they’re seeing right now in South Africa, where omicron became the dominant variant in just a couple of weeks (compared to the several weeks it took delta to become the dominant variant), Ledtke said we should “expect significant spread in the U.S.”
The next two, three or four weeks may be very challenging for our country,” Ledtke said.
While initial analyses of omicron indicate it may cause less severe illness in the general population, Ledtke said for people 18 years old and younger, the variant might be more serious than the delta and native versions of the virus.
Due to its high level of contagiousness and potential to affect young people to a greater degree, Ledtke said the question at local school districts in coming weeks likely will shift from whether or not to require masks among students and staff to whether or not to cancel in-person classes and go to 100% virtual learning.
“Transmission could get really bad in schools,” Ledtke said.
Given the variant’s ability to spread readily through airborne transmission (rather than droplet, which is primarily how the delta and native virus spread) Dr. Christine Nefcy, medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said mask usage is even more important, especially indoors.
For now, the state will not mirror new recommendations from U.S. officials reducing isolation restrictions for people infected with the coronavirus from 10 days to five.
Late Wednesday, the health department said it will review supporting evidence for the guidance issued earlier in the week. It also will wait for additional information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, specifically for special populations and high-risk settings.
That may come early next week.
“In the interim, MDHHS will retain current quarantine and isolation guidelines including guidelines for K-12 and congregate care settings,” the agency said.
That means students who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home for 10 days after getting sick or 10 days after the test if they have no symptoms.
The state and federal recommendations, while not binding, are used by local health departments. Several have issued orders spelling out isolation and quarantine rules. Violators can face civil and criminal penalties.
On Thursday, District Health Department No. 10 issued a statement indicating that they would be proceeding with the CDC’s updated quarantine and isolation for the general population, and ask that special populations, including schools, congregate care settings, daycares, jails, etc., continue to follow existing guidelines until updated guidance is provided.
“We understand that the difference in guidance between the CDC and MDHHS is causing frustration and confusion,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “At this time, DHD No. 10 stands by our decision to move forward with the new CDC guidance for quarantine and isolation for the general population but urge individuals to closely follow the masking requirement spelled out for days 6-10. For special populations, such as schools, residential care facilities, daycares, and jails, we ask that these groups continue to follow the guidance they currently have in place while the CDC and MDHHS work to determine the best approach to quarantine and isolation.”
Norm Hess, executive director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health, said many health departments are reevaluating their orders or recommendations for schools and the general public.
“Some local health departments will wait for this additional guidance, while others will move ahead based on the information they know,” he said.
Kent County, for instance, said it is aligning with the CDC protocols but noted the guidelines may not apply to schools, congregate settings or those working with people in high-risk groups. Ingham County adjusted its order for schools to incorporate the five-day isolation and quarantine periods.
Michigan, already grappling with a surge of infections fueled by the delta variant, is bracing for omicron. It may be more mild, though data is limited.
The state on Wednesday recorded case counts that shattered the record, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — almost a third more than the peak set in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.