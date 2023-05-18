Michiganders will be on the move this Memorial Day

The holiday may be roughly a week away, but it appears many Michiganders will be on the move during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
AAA announced that Michigan residents are forecast to travel in numbers that should be just shy of pre-pandemic levels once the long weekend and unofficial start of summer hits. For purposes of this forecast, AAA said the Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as the five days from Thursday, May 25, to Monday, May 29. The five-day holiday length is consistent with previous holiday periods.
More than 1.2 million Michiganders will journey 50 miles or more, according to AAA. That’s 79,000 more than last year and just 36,000 less than before the pandemic, in 2019.
AAA also said Michigan travel numbers are set to reach the third highest in overall travel, just behind 2018 and 2019. An estimated 1.1 million Michigan residents will drive, which is 62,000 more than last year. It’s predicted that 66,000 are forecast to fly, which is 7,000 more passengers than last year’s holiday.
“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” Debbie Haas, AAA vice president of travel said. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, just shy of pre-pandemic levels in Michigan.”
Michigan holiday travel figures are in-line with national travel numbers which AAA also said are still slightly behind pre-pandemic levels. In total, AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, which is 2.7 million more travelers than last year, but fewer people than what was reported in 2019 (42.8 million) and 2005 (44 million).
When it comes to the most popular mode of Michigan Memorial Day travel, automobiles, gas prices appear like they should be less than last year.
Gas prices have moved lower in recent weeks, yet It’s too early to know if that downward trend will continue in the lead-up to the summer kick-off. However, it’s unlikely that prices will come anywhere near the state average that holiday travelers paid last year of $4.60 per gallon, according to AAA.
