A recent announcement confirmed what many local educators thought would happen when it comes to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money.
The United States Department of Education recently approved Michigan’s education plan for the federal American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, freeing up $1.24 billion for Michigan schools, according to the Michigan Department of Education.
These funds reimburse school districts to support safe, in-person instruction and meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students with a focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic.
The approval of Michigan’s ARP plan will allow for the use of $363 million in state equalization payments appropriated to districts that did not receive $1,093 per pupil in their ARP ESSER formula allocation. That formula allocates 90% of the ARP ESSER funds based upon federal Title I, Part A distributions defined in federal law.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona approved the plan that will complete the allocation of $3.72 billion in federal ARP funds to Michigan. Nearly $2.5 billion was released to Michigan in March and the remainder recently was released with the approval of Michigan’s ARP ESSER plan.
Reed City Area Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet, Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand and Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the more than $1.2 billion that was recently released are part of the ESSER III funds.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the funds will help districts like his and across the state rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so happy to know that the United States Department of Education approved the state plan for distributing this important funding for our schools,” he said. “This will enable quality programming and the ability to address learning loss as a result of this pandemic.”
U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice also affirmed Michigan schools will receive the funding.
Stabenow said the pandemic has been challenging for educators, students and parents. As students returned to in-person learning this fall, they all faced challenges, including learning gaps and safety concerns in the classroom. She said this investment will give districts the resources they need to tackle many challenges head-on.
Peters said it was critical Michigan schools had the federal resources needed to ensure a safe and effective learning environment.
“Now that Michigan’s plan is approved for using this American Rescue Plan funding we secured, our state can support additional efforts to expand early childhood education and literacy opportunities, while also enabling educators and students to be healthy and safe at schools,” he said.
Whitmer said the investment in Michigan’s schools will help our kids thrive and ensure teachers and staff have the resources and support they need, while Rice said the plan will help Michigan students better rebound from the disrupted learning experienced during the past year.
“I am very pleased that Secretary Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education approved our state plan and released the remaining $1.24 billion in federal funds for Michigan schools to improve our schools in myriad ways for children,” Rice said.
