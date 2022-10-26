Michigan’s winter predicted to be free of extremes

CADILLAC — Northern Michigan has already received its first signs of winter with several days of snowfall, but despite early precipitation, forecasters are expecting a relatively average winter for the region.
As recently reported in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter outlook, La Niña has returned for a third year. For much of the U.S., that means drier-than-average conditions, but Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic said the Great Lakes region will be wetter than usual.
However, she said that doesn’t mean it’s all going to come in the form of snowfall. There could be several freezing rain events, or normal rain events scattered throughout, similar to last year’s winter. When the snow does come, Jauernic said it shouldn’t amount to more than the trending average of about 80 to 120 inches.
According to NOAA’s predictions, statewide precipitation seems to be leaning in the direction of above normal, but Jauernic said Whether there is any heavy snowfall through the season will depend on the course of individuals storms. A La Niña can influence the type of winter had in northern Michigan, but Jauernic said its impact varies greatly.
Although the early snowfall has teased fall’s end, Jauernic said true winter weather won’t arrive until December. Until then, temperatures will continue to drop, with nighttime lows reaching below freezing by the third week of November.
There won’t be much stray from the norm this winter, but there is a chance for a few freezing rain events in February or March, similar to last year. Even though winter is predicted to remain mild, Jauernic said it’s important for those in the northern Lower Peninsula to be ready for snow and ice.
“I think the biggest thing is, make sure your vehicle is prepared, having those snow tires on your car,” she said. “Especially the first few snowfalls of the season, it seems like everyone forgets how to drive in the snow, and just really pay attention to how fast you’re going and how close you’re following the car behind you, or the car in front of you.”
Weather updates and severe condition warnings will continue to be communicated through the National Weather Service.
