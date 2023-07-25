Middle Branch Music has been jamming out since 1984

MARION — Since 1984, musicians for the Middle Branch Music collective has been getting together to jam every Monday from April to December.
Alicia Michell, who has helped to coordinate the group for the past six years or so, said the group has one of the longest-running jams in the state. They meet and jam from 10 a.m. to noon at the Middle Branch Township Hall, but on the first Monday of the month, they perform at the Marion Osceola County Commission on Aging site.
Snacks and coffee are part of the second and third Mondays of the month, Michell said there is a potluck on the fourth Monday of the month and a meal always is served at the Marion COA.
There are usually many musicians who come to jam, Michell said they are lacking an audience some weeks. To boost attendance, she is inviting people to come and enjoy the music.
There is a donation of $1 that is asked for at the door to cover the cost of the coffee and snacks. Last year the group was able to purchase new sound equipment and give a donation to the Tustin and Marion food pantries, Michell said. She also said anyone interested in having a meal at the COA event needs to call in advance and there is a nominal cost associated with the meal.
“Musicians come from Tustin, Harrison and even some from Grand Rapids. It has been going on for so many years a lot of people know about it,” she said. “It is mostly guitars, but we have a fiddle player and an accordion. We also have a lady who does senior jokes.”
While the group historically has only performed from April to December, Michell said last year they started performing once a month at the Marion COA sight from January through March and could do that again this upcoming winter if there is interest.
Regardless, Michell said anyone who wants to listen or try playing along is welcome to come to all the jams.
“It is a good thing,” Michell said.
