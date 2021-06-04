MARION — For decades, Mondays have been for music in Middle Branch Township, but COVID-19 had other ideas.
The music stopped. For more than a year, the Morning Music held at the Middle Branch Township Hall was silenced. This Monday, the silence will end. Guitars, other musical instruments and voices will once again be played and heard.
Gordy Jacobson has been playing at the event at 10 a.m. every Monday for close to 20 years and it is his understanding it has been ongoing for longer than that. So with excitement in his voice, he said the event was restarting on June 7.
"Every Monday for the past 25 to 30 years there has been a musical jamboree at the Middle Branch Township Hall. It has been going for a long time, but unfortunately, COVID shut us down," he said. "We haven't met in 1.5 years and we want to welcome everyone back."
Typically, 10 to 12 musicians, but as many as 15 or more, gather to play music. He said they mostly play classic country or gospel, but you don't have to be a musician or singer to come. It is open to anyone who enjoys music and wants to do something. Jacobson said in addition to the musicians, between 12 and 20 spectators attend the weekly event.
Although the event is free, Jacobson said they ask for an at-will donation of $2 per person, which helps to offset the cost of renting the township hall. There also will be coffee and cookies available at no cost.
The Middle Branch Township Hall, 2963 15 Mile Road, is located near the M-115 and M-66 intersection. Music starts at 10 a.m. and continues until noon.
