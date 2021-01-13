CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Midland man faced a potential life sentence during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court on methamphetamine-related offenses.
Brandon Scott Thompson entered not guilty pleas on charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and operating while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on Nov. 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the potential sentence up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Thompson faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Thompson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a $25,000 cash or surety bond with a condition for random drug testing. A pretrial was scheduled on Feb. 8.
