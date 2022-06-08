CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Midland man faced multiple drug-related offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Robert Mellen was charged with possession of heroin less than 25 grams and possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with incidents on June 4 in Slagle Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Mellen faces up to 15 years in prison for each offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mellen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 14.
