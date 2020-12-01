CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Midland man was charged with a methamphetamine-related crime during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Brandon Scott Thompson was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and operating while intoxicated, a controlled substance, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which in this case carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Thompson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 8.
