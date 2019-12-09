No-bake cookies are classic Midwestern fare, and they were one of my favorite treats during my growing-up years. While you are probably used to no-bakes made with peanut butter and cocoa, this recipe reimagines this tradition using tahini. Tahini no-bakes fuse flavors from both hemispheres as maple sugar and oatmeal meets tahini, figs, and pistachios.
For those who are vegan or watching their sugar intake, I have included variations on this recipe to accommodate those needs.
Recipe:
Prep time: 30 - 45 minutes
Servings: ~14 cookies
Cookies
1 cup old fashioned oatmeal
1/2 cup chopped, dried figs (or dates)
1/2 cup salted, roasted pistachios
1/2 cup (~128 grams) tahini
3/8 cup unsweetened almond milk
3/8 cup maple sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup cinnamon
Frosting & Garnish
25 grams butter
45 grams tahini
1/8 cup unsweetened almond milk
2 heaping tablespoons of maple sugar
corn or tapioca starch as needed
Instructions:
Cookies
Combine the oatmeal, figs (or dates), and pistachios in a medium-sized bowl and mix together. Make sure that the dried fruit is chopped into 1/2 inch cubes or smaller. If you choose to use dates, I recommend buying dates that are already chopped. Chopping the dates yourself will usually result in the pieces clumping together.
Combine the tahini, almond milk, maple sugar, and salt in a small pot. I prefer to weigh the tahini using a digital scale by pouring it into the pot after taring the pot. Place the pot on low to medium heat and stir until the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.
Pour the mixture from the pot into your bowl containing oatmeal, pistachios, and dried fruit. Mix thoroughly with a spatula. Scoop the dough onto parchment paper in approximately 1 ounce portions. The dough will still be very sticky at this point. Refrigerate the dough briefly for easier handling if you wish. Roll the portions into balls with your hands and then roll in the cinnamon until completely coated.
Frosting and Garnish
Weigh the tahini and butter and place in small pot. Add the almond milk and maple sugar and then whisk together on low heat until smooth. Remove from heat. If you wish, add starch as needed while whisking to achieve desired thickness. Pour frosting on top of each cookie and then garnish with sesame seeds. Finally, allow the cookies to sit uncovered at room temperature or in the refrigerator until they they are firm. Serve and enjoy!
Vegan option
Substitute butter with coconut oil for the frosting recipe.
Low-sugar option
Substitute maple sugar with erythritol-based sugar substitutes. I prefer Lakanto™ sugar substitutes, but Pyure™ sugar substitutes will work as well.
