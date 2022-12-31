Midwest Snow Kite Jam returns to Cadillac for another year

CADILLAC — If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like when wind sailing and snowboarding are combined, you’ll have the chance in February at the 2023 Midwest Snow Kite Jam.
Snowkiting is a winter sport where snowboarders, powered by kites, glide along a snow-covered surface, whether it be on a field or frozen body of water. The Midwest Snow Kite Jam gives professionals the opportunity to show off their skills in competition, while allowing the public a chance to spectate a niche, winter activity, and maybe try the sport themselves.
Co-organizers Steven Novak and Laythen Young have hosted the Snow Kite Jam in a few different northern Michigan locations, but they first brought it to Cadillac in 2022, and based on the success it had, they’re going for round two.
The Snow Kite Jam will run from Feb. 3 to 5, with a majority of public participation occurring on Saturday, Feb. 4. Attendees can sit on the sidelines and watch as snowkiters attempt various jumps and turns, or learn the sport themselves at an instructor-led workshop at 11 a.m.
Pre-registration is required to participate in the workshop, but is not required for general attendance.
Snowkiting can be a rather extreme sport, Young said, so it’s not a hobby that can be taken up without training.
“They can learn about the equipment; they can learn about techniques; they can learn about safety,” he said. “It’s not in place of a lesson at all, it just kind of gives people an overview of what’s entailed.”
Snowkiters ride by locking themselves into a snowboard and donning a harness with a large kite attached. They use a handle for balance and direction, but their speed depends on the wind.
There are two parts to the Snow Kite Jam competition: the Snow Kite Race and the Snow Kite Olympics. Starting times for both events are currently to be determined due to uncertainty of weather conditions. Novak said a successful Snow Kite Jam relies heavily on the state of Lake Cadillac — where the race and olympics will take place — as well as the speed and direction of the wind.
“Obviously the snow conditions, the wind conditions, hopefully everything aligns and everything is great,” he said. “Last year we had a lot of wind, but we had a lot of ice. There was a melt before, and a little bit of snow got blown off the top of the ice, which is another concern when it does get windy.”
If things do go sideways, Novak and Young have a few backup locations in mind, and attendees will be alerted to the change via social media.
Novak said the purpose of the Snow Kite Jam is for like-minded people to gather and have a good time, but it’s also designed to broaden interest in snowkiting and bring it to the mainstream. He and Young have gathered quite a few Snow Kite Jam followers through the years, but they say there’s always room for more.
The pair said they chose to move the Snow Kite Jam to Cadillac, because of its ability to sustain tourism with a number of lodging, dining and shopping options. Additionally, it’s flanked by several bodies of water that are very conducive to the sport.
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathy Morin said Michigan’s winter weather is often unpredictable, and it can be an obstacle when planning events. She’s grateful for the chance to have the Snow Kite Jam in Cadillac once again and is confident it will bring foot traffic to the city’s amenities.
“We are thankful the Kite Jam participants travel from throughout the Midwest to visit Cadillac for this event,” she said. “They are a fun group for spectators to watch as well, with the swirls of color, high-flying jumps and spins.”
Registration for experienced snowkiters who want to be involved in competition is currently open on the Midwest Snow Kite Jam website, as well as registration for the workshop. Novak and Young encourage participants to register as soon as possible to ensure that their spot is secured.
