Midwest Snow Kite Jam returns to Cadillac this weekend

Schedule of event for Midwest Snow Kite Jam Friday, Feb. 3 6 to 8 p.m. — Welcome Party at Lakeside Charlies 8 to 10 p.m. — Check in, rider meeting and orientation, gear swap at Lake Cadillac Resort Saturday, Feb. 4 9 a.m. — Intro to snowkiting workshop at Lake Cadillac Resort 10 a.m. — Kite race at Lake Cadillac Resort 11 a.m. — Snowkite Olympics and freeride at Lake Cadillac Resort 8 to 10 p.m. — Awards and closing party at Lake Cadillac Resort Sunday, Feb. 5 All day — Freeride
CADILLAC — This weekend, Cadillac will again host a snowkiting event that will bring together kiters of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.
Snowkiting is a winter sport where snowboarders, powered by kites, glide along a snow-covered surface, whether it be on a field or a frozen body of water. The Midwest Snow Kite Jam allows professionals to show off their skills in competition, while allowing the public a chance to spectate a niche, winter activity, and maybe try the sport themselves.
Co-organizers Steven Novak and Laythen Young have hosted the Snow Kite Jam in a few different northern Michigan locations, but they first brought it to Cadillac in 2022, and based on the success, it is coming back for a second year.
The Snow Kite Jam will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with a majority of public participation occurring on Saturday, Feb. 4. Attendees can sit on the sidelines and watch as snowkiters attempt various jumps and turns, or learn the sport themselves at an instructor-led workshop.
The Snow Kiting/Snow Winging Workshop is scheduled where participants learn the basics of snowkiting/snow winging. It is free but pre-registration is required to participate in the workshop. Pre-registration is not required for general attendance.
Events during the weekend include a Welcome Party on Friday, gear swap, kite race, snowkite olympics, awards ceremony, closing party and free ride on Sunday.
For more information, go to www.midwestsnowkitejam.com.
