A newly formed state department is looking to aid Michigan children in education throughout the early stages of their lives, teen years and as young adults.
On Tuesday, July 11, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order establishing the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential, or MiLEAP, to help expand Michiganders’ paths to success by offering strong, lifelong learning support.
Whitmer said while many think of education as K-12, in the 21st Century education has to start before kindergarten and continue after high school graduation.
Establishing MiLEAP, Whitmer said will allow the state to work toward the goal of getting every child started early with their education. This will include pre-K, expanding opportunities for them to obtain affordable higher education, and creating strong partnerships with our employers so they can get a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job, according to Whitmer.
WHAT WILL THAT MEAN FOR MICHIGAN CHILDREN?
When a child turns 2, MiLEAP will help families get access to quality, affordable child care by coordinating resources for Michigan’s youngest learners. It also is designed to work to create free pre-K, so that 2-year-olds can start learning early. The idea is that this will help ensure parents are confident their child will show up at kindergarten ready to thrive.
When a child turns 12, MiLEAP will ensure public school students in Michigan have the community support they need to reach their full potential. For example, MiLEAP will allow 12-year-olds to have access to before- and after-school programming that is affordable and connected to their interests. Instead of leaving students with questions about the education they will need after high school, MiLEAP also will help them learn about future career paths during their after-school program.
When a child turns 22, MiLEAP will create low- or no-cost paths for students to earn an affordable education in an in-demand field. The department also will help them get the support they need on campus to graduate on time and pursue a fulfilling career in Michigan.
HOW WILL MILEAP DO ITS JOB?
The newly created department will work to achieve three goals. The first is adding capacity in the state’s early learning team, so every child is ready for kindergarten. The next is to accelerate progress toward the state’s Sixty by 30 goal, so everyone can earn a skill certificate or degree after high school, tuition-free.
The third and final goal is to prioritize community, regional and state partnerships that help Michigan students succeed.
To achieve those goals, MiLEAP will consist of three offices to focus on those three goals. They include the Office of Early Childhood Education, the Office of Higher Education and the Office of Education Partnerships.
The early childhood office will focus on helping all kids meet their milestones and enter kindergarten ready to thrive, while the high education office will focus on achieving 60 by 30 and helping every Michigander get the education they need to make it in Michigan. The education partnership office will focus on strengthening partnerships with communities to help kids succeed.
As a department, MiLEAP also will partner with the Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education, as well as universities and community colleges, complementing their long-term planning efforts. The new department will work with the new Growing Michigan Together Council as they look at ways to strengthen preschool to postsecondary learning while growing the state’s economy and population.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she believes expanding access to access to early childhood education, high-quality childcare, and before and after school programming will have a long-term impact on our children and families in Cadillac. She also said she is hopeful the Northern Michigan region gets its fair share.
“Northern Michigan is often overlooked for statewide programs and funding, so I am hopeful that there will be equity in expanding programs, resources and funding to rural communities like Cadillac,” she said.
