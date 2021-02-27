Behls celebrate 50 years

Gary and Merry Behl celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Feb. 20.

 Courtesy Photo

CADILLAC — Gary and Merry (Deetz) Behl of Cadillac celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Behls were married in their home on Feb. 20, 1971.

After 50 years together, Gary said he and his wife are still very much in love.

Cadillac News

Tags