Behls celebrate 50 years

CADILLAC — Gary and Merry (Deetz) Behl of Cadillac celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Behls were married in their home on Feb. 20, 1971.
After 50 years together, Gary said he and his wife are still very much in love.
CADILLAC — Gary and Merry (Deetz) Behl of Cadillac celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Behls were married in their home on Feb. 20, 1971.
After 50 years together, Gary said he and his wife are still very much in love.
Cadillac News
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.