Ron and Doreen Belleville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on October 24, 2019.
The couple has children, Dan Belleville and Heather (Steve) Grooters; grandchildren, Lake, Camden and Powell; 11 siblings and their families; friends and neighbors who are forever cherished.
Their family looks forward to a special celebration to honor their love story. The Bellevilles emulate to them all, "Do everything in love" (I Corinthians 16:14).
