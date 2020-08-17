Borsums celebrate 70 years of marriage

LAKE CITY — Ervin and Betty (Shelley) Borsum will be celebrating 70 years of marriage.
The Borsums have one child, Wanda Ervans, three grandchildren, and five great-gradchildren. The couple will be celebrting with family at their residence.
