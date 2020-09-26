Married in Lansing on September 19, 1970 Cyndy Cheney and Dave Foley celebrated their 50 year anniversary with a family gathering and a backpacking trip to the Porcupine Mountains.
Cheney and Foley celebrated their 50 year anniversary
