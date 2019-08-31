Claypools celebrate 65th

CADILLAC — Sperry and Gert Claypool of Cadillac will celebrate their 65th anniversary on September 4.
They were married in Frisco, Michigan, that glorious day so many years ago and lived in Ann Arbor while Sperry attended the University of Michigan for civil engineering. They have enjoyed living in Cadillac while Sperry worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation and Gert as a real estate owner-broker at Keystone Realty /Coldwell Banker. They have been blessed to enjoy their retirement years together in Northern Michigan.
They will enjoy a celebratory dinner in their honor with their three children, Anne (Ron) Wohlford, PK (Tom) Harrison and Marie (John) Lapinski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.