Coffell's celebrate 40 years of marriage

CADILLAC — John and Linda (Sandelius) Coffell are celebrating 40 years or 480 months of marriage on June 20.
Married June 20, 1981, at First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac, John and Linda have been blessed with two daughters, Michelle (Scott) Vanheck and Lisa (Justin) Brouckaert, and two granddaughters, Riley (4) and Kayla (2), and a third due in August.
Linda retired from teaching at CAPS in 2010 after 30 years of teaching. John retired from accounting at the Cadillac News in 2014 after 24 years.
In retirement, the Coffell's are enjoying watching their daughters grow up and follow in their mother's footsteps and becoming teachers. John and Linda are also just enjoying spending time with their granddaughters, family and friends and spending some of the winter months in Florida.
