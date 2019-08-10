Dorland family celebrates reunion

Descendants of William and Bessie Dorland met Sunday, August 4, at the Missaukee County Park Boat Launch Pavilion. There were 56 that attended to enjoy the great weather, food and family visits. William and Bessie Dorland settled in Riverside Township on Finkle Road in 1904. The only child left of 10 is John seated here with his wife Marilyn. Family members came from as far as Tennessee. 

Cadillac News

Tags