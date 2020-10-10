Eldridges celebrate 50 year wedding anniversary

Van and Cindy Eldridge celebrated their 50 year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
The Eldridges have three children, Curtis and Melissa Schultz of Cadillac, Nate and Jennifer Thomsen of Tustin and Brian and Angie Horst of Archbold, Ohio. They have six grandchildren.
A private celebration with the family will be held in the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please shower them with cards in celebration of their anniversary, as we are unable to hold a proper celebration this year.
