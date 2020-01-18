CADILLAC — Doug and Gay Gensler of Cadillac are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 18, 2020.
They were wed January 18, 1970 at Grace Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. They moved to Cadillac in 1978 where Doug worked faithfully at Kysor, AAR and the Encore Financial Group. Gay worked at home raising her three daughters as well as being a cheerful Avon representative for 30-plus years.
The couple has three daughters, Christa, Melissa and Alesha; son-in-law, Jason; and two grandchildren, Ian and Caleb.
